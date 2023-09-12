50 Cent Explains NSFW 'Curtis' Album Art After Anniversary Post Revives Ciara Speculation

Getty

A rep for 50 Cent explained that the album cover photos actually feature two different models... and neither of them are who the internet thinks they are.

50 Cent is celebrating 16 years of his 2007 album, Curtis.

The "In da Club" rapper took to Instagram Monday to mark the anniversary by sharing a few photos of a cover shoot for the album featuring him and a nearly naked woman.

In addition to sharing a photo of the final album cover, the rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, posted several NSFW snaps from the shoot, and while much of the discourse was about his iconic album, fans couldn't help but notice how much the model looked like Ciara -- who dated Jackson in the early aughts -- so much so that they even commented calling Jackson out for posting pics of the now-married singer.

"Yo, that’s someone’s wife now Fif. Take these posts down! Lol!," one user wrote, with another commenting, "I'm sure Russell Wilson punching air if he seeing this post."

The model, however, isn't Ciara at all, as fans and even other outlets suspected. Per the rapper's rep, there's actually two different women featured in the photoshoot.

"Two different models are featured on the Curtis album cover, neither of whom is Ciara," Jackson's rep, Amanda Ruisi, tells TooFab.

The steamy shots see one of the models with her legs wrapped around Jackson while he grabs onto her backside, with another seeing one of the women with her hand down the rapper's pants.

A final photo sees Jackson lovingly looking into one of the models' eyes, with the woman, seen just in a nude pair of underwear, holding onto Jackson.

"I dropped this album 16 years ago today, I had so much sh-t going on in the street," Jackson recalled in the caption. "I was writing ✍️ Curtis 187, I told @tonyyayo these fools crazy they think I’m scared.🤨so we have a advantage, they stupid. LOL #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi."

Jackson previously denied using Ciara in the shoot years back, despite the fact that the pair were dating at the time of Curtis' release.

Speaking on the issue back in 2007, Jackson said the album photo packaging was done months before he and Ciara began dating.

"This album photo packaging was done four months before the (Ciara) video. It's not her. I was scheduled to release (the album) June 26 and those photos were shot back then," Jackson explained at the time, per Irish Examiner.

He added, "You were all so stuck on the idea of me being with Ciara that y'all thought that was Ciara."

The pair connected for 2006's "Can't Leave 'Em Alone," which peaked at No. 40 on the Billboard Hot 100, and began dating in 2007 before going their separate ways in the 2010.