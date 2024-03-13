Scott Caan Remembers Reflects on Varsity Blues 25 Years Later: 'It Was My College' (Exclusive)

Getty / TooFab

It's been 25 years since the '90s classic, Varsity Blues hit the big screen, catapulting the careers of Paul Walker, James Van Der Beek, Scott Caan, and many more.

"It's crazy, I can't believe it's been that long," Caan told TooFab exclusively while at the Fox Spring Premiere event in Los Angeles to celebrate the Season 2 premiere of his series Alert: Missing Persons Unit.

"I'm not that old, I couldn't have done something 25 years ago," the 47-year-old actor jokes.

Now, a quarter of a century later, Caan looks back on his experience on the 1999 American coming-of-age film with nothing but nostalgia.

"It was still the most fun I've ever had in my life," he told TooFab.

Varsity Blues follows back-up quarterback Jonathan "Mox" Moxon (Van Der Beek) who is chosen to lead a small-town football team in Texas to victory after the star quarterback, Lance Harbor (Walker) is injured. Caan played Tweeder, a teammate who flashes his bare butt while the opening credits are still rolling at the beginning of the film.

Being the son of the late James Caan and late Sheila Marie Ryan -- who were both actors -- Caan was destined to be an actor. He didn't end up going to college and after enrolling at the Playhouse West acting school in Los Angeles, Caan began acting in the late 1990s.

"I didn't do a lot of school or college or anything like that I remember feeling like, 'Oh this is my college,'" Caan recalled of his time on set of Varsity Blues. Caan definitely got a taste of the college experience by playing a football star, mooning his buddies and living in a makeshift frat house while filming.

"We were actually living the life of a football player, I was dating a cheerleader [in the film], all the football players -- we all lived in this one apartment building, the second half of the movie was just playing football," he told TooFab.

"So we'd show up to work at 4 o'clock in the afternoon, play football all night, go swimming, work out, eat, and then sleep for eight hours and then do it again -- it was like my college. It wasn't a job," Caan said.

