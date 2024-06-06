Johnathon Schaech Says Ex Christina Applegate Will 'Rise Above Whatever's Holding Her Back' Amid MS Battle (Exclusive)

Getty / Toofab

The actor praised his ex as "one of the toughest human beings I've ever met," before detailing detailing his fitness routine after going viral for his shirtless thirst traps.

Johnathon Schaech -- and his abs -- ruled the pink carpet at a Pride event over the weekend in Los Angeles, where the actor opened up about his fitness routine and shared a message of a support for ex-wife Christina Applegate.

While it has been almost two decades since Schaech and Applegate split, he continues to support her, especially amid her battle with MS.

"We're in contact, I mean I didn't talk to her tonight but she's, you know, she's doing great," he told TooFab exclusively. "She's one of the toughest human beings I've ever met in my life and she's going to rise above whatever's holding her back."

Just five months ago, Schaech, who was married to Applegate from 2001 to 2007, applauded her appearance at the Emmys. The actor took to X in January to again sing her praises, "She danced opening night on Broadway on a broken foot! Beat cancer! She's the toughest human being I've ever met! F--k MS!"

Applegate and Schaech were married for four years, tying the knot in 2001 before filing for divorce in 2005; the divorce was finalized in 2007.

The Blue Ridge actor arrived to the Gurus Magazine's #30Voices30Days launch party in Hollywood with his wife Julie Solomon, looking more fit than ever. The 54-year-old has been making headlines recently for sharing thirst traps to his social media -- telling TooFab he was directed by Gurus Magazine publisher Derek Warburton to leave his shirt at home.

"Well, that's why Derek wanted me to have no shirt on, for that very reason [Schaech's thirst traps]. He says it draws a lot of attention," Schaech explained.

The That Thing You Do! actor puts his health and fitness first in order to keep his body in camera ready shape.

"I just train, I train everyday. I train weights and I just diet properly and my abs pop," he said. "Diet. I eat no carbohydrates. I focus about five meals a day with six ounces of protein. So that's the thing, it works."

"He's beyond disciplined," Solomon added about her husband.

And there's no time for rest days in Schaech's mind ... at least "not if you want to step in front of the camera and show off your body," he explained.