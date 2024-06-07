RHOBH's Sutton Stracke Spills on Jennifer Tilly Joining Show and Season's 'Sad Drama' (Exclusive)

Getty / TooFab

"I think right now we're in the midst of a lot of relationship drama from PK and Dorit and Kyle and Mauricio and it's kind of sad drama," Stracke said, while teasing the arrivals of Bozoma Saint John and Jennifer Tilly.

Sutton Stracke is spilling the tea on the new women joining the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

While walking the pink carpet at the Gurus Magazine's #30Voices30Days event in Los Angeles to celebrate Pride and her cover, Sutton told TooFab exclusively that the change up in the cast is going to be "refreshing" for fans.

Bravo is bringing back Kathy Hilton for her third season in a "Friend of" capacity, along with Jennifer Tilly -- while new face Bozoma Saint John will be officially joining the cast with her very own diamond.

Stracke on Jennifer Tilly Joining As a Friend

"Jennifer Tilly has been a great friend of mine for a long time before I even moved to LA. She's refreshing, she gives a very enlightened point of view, she's funny," Sutton said. "She's everything that I know as a friend and I think that we're all going to love watching her."

While Tilly is not officially a housewife (...yet), she will be joining the gang in an official friend capacity. Strake has made it clear to TooFab in the past -- and no doubt Bravo too -- that she has been wanting Tilly to join the "shenanigans" for some time now.

"I just like being able to see her in the distance like, 'Hi, I gotcha'. Jennifer would never have my back just to have it, she will always tell the truth and I think that that’s admirable," Stracke added.

Tilly may have what it takes to be Tiffany, the equally-murderous girlfriend of Chucky the killer doll, but does she have what it takes to deal with the housewives?

"I did one episode of Chucky, Chucky season 2 with her," Stracke explained. "I got a script and I was like 'Wait a minute, they tell us what to say and there's an ending. This is so nice.' On our show, we don't get a script, we aren't told what to say and we never know how it's going to end. So, Jennifer might be a little confused. She might be like 'Wait, have we wrapped?' No. We are never wrapping, you know, it's like a Chucky nightmare."

Stracke on Bozoma Saint John Getting a Diamond

While Tilly and Hilton are joining as "Friends of", Bozoma Saint John will be proving her spot in the group this season, following the exits of Season 13's new cast member Annemarie Wiley and Crystal Kung Minkoff.

"So Boz, is amazing, super smart, and I've met her before we started all of this," Sutton said of Saint John. "So it's nice to sort of have somebody that I know as a housewife come on board. For me it's nice, I'm like 'I know her'. She has a different dynamic, she's a corporate professional so I think for all of us, it's going to be different and it's going to be interesting to see how that plays into her perspective with all of us, but she’s wonderful, she's smart, she's caring, she’s loving, and she's also fiercely fabulous," she raved.

"Smart" is an understatement considering Saint John's resume. She has previously served as the Global CMO at both Netflix and Endeavor and had additional executive roles at Uber, Apple Music and PepsiCo. In 2021, Bozoma was named Forbes’ World’s Most Influential CMO.

While fans love the drama when it comes to Housewives, but what Stracke wants to see in Season 14 of the franchise is "camaraderie."

"I think right now we're in the midst of a lot of relationship drama from PK and Dorit and Kyle and Mauricio and it's kind of sad drama," Stracke told TooFab exclusively referring to the current separations both couples are going through. "So we'll see how that plays out. I think friendship-wise all of us are a bit on thin ice. All of us. So I hope that we can see a lot of reparation and that we can see friendship, camaraderie."