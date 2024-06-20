Teen Mom: Cheyenne and Cory Butt Heads After He Says He's Taking Ryder to Michigan for Christmas (Exclusive)

MTV

On Thursday's all new 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter' the co-parents get into it after Cory reveals he booked a trip for Ryder to spend Christmas with his family without asking Cheyenne first.

Co-parenting can get pretty complicated!

It certainly does for Cory Wharton and Cheyenne Floyd on Thursday's all-new Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. In this exclusive look at tonight's episode, Cory sits down with Chey to discuss spending Christmas with Ryder and his family in Michigan, but plot twist ... he's already booked the trip!

"I wanted to talk to you about me having Ryder for Christmas this year," Cory, who hails from the Great Lakes state, tells Cheyenne. "We'll fly to Michigan -- so basically I'll need her for like 10 days."

"So her whole Christmas break?" Cheyenne asks.

"Imma be real with you, the trip's already booked," Cory then reveals, before sharing that the trip, which is just days away, was booked months ago.

The part that really upsets Chey, however, is not Cory wanting to taking Ryder to Michigan, but the fact that he'd already booked the trip without even talking to her about it.

"I probably should've asked you first," Cory admits, before pointing out that Cheyenne has had Ryder for the bulk of the Christmas holidays over the years.

Chey pushes back on that, telling Cory that they've actually split their time with their 7-year-old daughter over the years.

"No, we share. We split," Cheyenne insists. "You'll get her Christmas Eve. I'll have her Christmas morning and you get her Christmas night or something."

For Cory, it's about Ryder making memories with his family in Michigan, who he says Ryder is not able to as much as Chey's family, who lives in Los Angeles.

"My family doesn't live in LA," Cory says.

"That's not a me problem," Chey shoots back.

"But you want what's best for Ry, so obviously want her to see my family too," The Challenge star continues. "Your family gets to see Ryder every Christmas. You go to my family that lives in Michigan, it's like, this is the first time where I can get everyone together, bring Ryder, celebrate it all as a family."

"I just thought it would be nice," he adds.

Ryder, to Cheyenne's surprise, already knows about the trip -- another tidbit that stung for the mother-of-two.

"OK, you're just digging a bigger hole," Cheyenne tells her ex.

In an effort to compromise, Cory suggest that Cheyenne would get Ryder for Christmas next year if she does him this favor and lets Ryder go to Michigan for the holidays.

The pair aren't able to get to a resolution however, with Cheyenne asking Cory to leave her house after he admits to being in "the wrong."

"Ryder may have to sit this one out," Cheyenne warns.

See what she decides when Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET on MTV.