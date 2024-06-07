Lisa Ann Walter Reveals Her Three Pitches For 'The Parent Trap' Sequel (Exclusive)

Getty / Everett / TooFab

Walter also revealed which two celebrity guest stars she still wants to see walk through the halls of Abbott Elementary.

ATT: Nancy Meyers, Lisa Ann Walter has some ideas for The Parent Trap 2 ... three of them, to be exact.

While attending the Gurus Magazine's #30Voices30Days event in Los Angeles to celebrate Pride, the 60-year-old actress gave TooFab three possible pitch ideas for the sequel to the 90's film, in which she played the Parker family's fan-favorite housekeeper Chessy.

She also threw out some names of celebrities she'd love to see on Abbott Elementary.

Walter on The Parent Trap Sequel

After Lindsay Lohan confirmed a Freaky Friday sequel is in the works with Jamie Lee Curtis, fans of The Parent Trap have been given a glimmer of hope that there could also be in store for the twins Lohan played in the Disney flick.

"I mean, I think that if anybody decided to write it, I would hope that it would be Nancy Meyers, so the ideas I'm sure would come from her," Walter told TooFab.

Fans of the '90s film will remember Lohan as both Hallie Parker and Annie James, two identical twin sisters who are separated at birth when their parents divorce -- and kept unaware of one another's existence. It's not until their paths cross at a summer camp that they realize they are long-lost sisters.

"I don't know, I think that Chessy and Martin [Simon Kunz] are still married and maybe they're having problems in the marriage and the grown up twins try to get them back together. Could that be a thing? That's sort of the straight-to-video version," Water said of a potential sequel, before reconsidering her initial idea.

"The movie version would be that one of them [the twins] is having a problem in the marriage and then they switch places and there's shenanigans. That's a little R rated," Walter said, before offering up a third plot idea.

"Okay how about this ... I'm going to pitch a third idea, tell me if you like it. Nick Parker [Dennis Quaid], having been single for all these years since his wife tragically passed, which is still tragic, is starting to date again, but she's also kind of a no-good person with ulterior motives so the twins have to recreate their original thing but they do it using the help of Chessy and Martin and Meredith -- who gets redemption finally by coming in and helping to save the day -- and then they wind up together."

Natasha Richardson -- who played Nick Parker's wife, Elizabeth James -- died after suffering a head injury from a fall while skiing at Quebec's Mont Tremblant in 2009.

Elaine Hendrix, meanwhile, played the villainous Meredith in the original film.

Walter on Abbott Elementary

Walter currently stars as the Italian-American, second and third-grade teacher Melissa Schemmenti on ABC's award-winning comedy Abbott Elementary, which has been renewed for a fourth season.

Due to the show's success, Hollywood A-listers such as Bradley Cooper and Kevin Hart have made guest appearances on the sitcom. However, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, co-showrunners Patrick Schumacher and Justin Halpern reveal they might be dialing down the celebrity guest star factor going forward.

Walter told TooFab exclusively why she believes they are heading in that direction and why the show may benefit from it.

Bringing up Jeanine [Quinta Brunson] working for the district on Season 3, Walter first said she "really missed" having her around.

"Some of my favorite work is when we all work together when all of the core cast is doing a round robin, you know, brilliant fast fiery, you know quick take scene where we’re bouncing lines back and forth," she explained.

"Audiences love those scenes, we love doing them, it really shows the chemistry of the cast. And when we have more people in, it's wonderful and it gets attention for the show -- but it also kind of puts it into the world of the fantastic and we are at our core a reality-based show," she added.

However, if there is room for more celebrity guests, Walter has two in particular in mind she wants to see walk through the school's halls: "Let me go with this and I’m going to leave it, either Bette Midler or Patti LuPone."