Red Wine Literally Floods Portugal Town and Internet Wants a Straw

X

"How in the world is nobody out there with their glass cups???" a person wrote on X, while another joked, "I'm on the next flight and bringing buckets only."

Talk about painting the town red.

People on social media are going wild after a river of red wine flooded a town in Portugal.

According to USA Today, per local news outlets, on Sunday, a small coastal town in Portugal, São Lourenço do Bairro, was flooded by 600,000 gallons of red wine after two tanks from a local distillery burst.

The streets of Levira, Portugal were flooded with red wine after a distillery’s 2.2 million liter tanks burst.



pic.twitter.com/kwEPNKRjVu — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 11, 2023 @PopBase

As shown in a video that has been circulating on social media, red wine flowed down a steep hill in the streets of the small town.

Fortunately, no one was injured, but it caused material damage. Levira Distillery, which caused the incident, took "full responsibility" for the flood, and said it could cover the cost of damages. In addition, the Anadia Fire Department was able to block the deluge, and divert the wine from reaching the river.

The video of the incident went viral online, with many people taking to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts. And it's safe to say the majority had a great sense of humor about the whole thing, as many social media users posted hilarious tweets and memes to express their amusement over the flood, including their desire to get their happy hour on.

"How in the world is nobody out there with their glass cups???" a person asked, while another joked, "I'm on the next flight and bringing buckets only."

"I'd set up a nice little table right here with some cheese, crackers and a big wine glass," a user wrote.

Meanwhile, several people brought up Doja Cat's hit single, "Paint the Town Red," with one person joking, "the paint the town red promo is getting insane."

Spotify also chimed in, writing, "get us a straw."

In another funny post, a user jokingly brought up a fake scenario of how the surrounding wildlife reacted to the red wine flood.

The person wrote, "Local wildlife experts were surprised to see gatherings of foxes, rabbits, moles and other creatures in that field, stumbling around together saying 'i love you bro, you know that right, i’m sorry for chasing you, i just want you to know, my bad.'"

See more hilarious reactions to the flood in the posts, below!

Local wildlife experts were surprised to see gatherings of foxes, rabbits, moles and other creatures in that field, stumbling around together saying “i love you bro, you know that right, i’m sorry for chasing you, i just want you to know, my bad” — kullar.eth (@kullar) September 11, 2023 @kullar

How in the world is nobody out there with their glass cups??? pic.twitter.com/iPH0PkBsSs — IRUNNIA (@Irunnia_) September 11, 2023 @Irunnia_

I’m on the next flight and bringing buckets only pic.twitter.com/pnHH6cLJjK — JN SHINE™ (@jn_shine) September 11, 2023 @jn_shine

get us a straw 🍷 — Spotify (@Spotify) September 11, 2023 @Spotify

Such a wàste.. this would have lasted me the whole week — 𝗪𝗔𝗟^𝗞𝗘𝗥 🍏 (@vwalkernet) September 11, 2023 @vwalkernet

I’d set up a nice little table right here with some cheese, crackers and a big wine glass. 🤌 pic.twitter.com/Kod81WBwYb — 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒕𝒊𝒂𝒏 🪐 (@Hynek_Maneuver) September 11, 2023 @Hynek_Maneuver

the paint the town red promo is getting insane — Pluto | 1989 is coming (@midnightpIuto) September 11, 2023 @midnightpIuto

Did they divert it from the river because fish in red wine is just WRONG — Mike Hogan (@mikehogan_) September 11, 2023 @mikehogan_

Why am I not seeing people with buckets filling it all up 👀 — The Coll3ctor (@The_Coll3ctor) September 11, 2023 @The_Coll3ctor

RIP to so many amazing possible salutes with this red wine. Hope the wine is in a better place now. pic.twitter.com/Tnhh5QAbgU — Moonsi.eth ⛩️👾 (@MoonsiCollins) September 11, 2023 @MoonsiCollins