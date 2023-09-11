Kamala Harris Sets Internet Ablaze With Dance Moves at Hip-Hop Celebration -- See the VP Get Down!

Getty

"Half a century later, it is clear hip-hop will not be erased," Harris said during the 50th anniversary celebration. "Hip-hop is here to stay."

Kamala Harris knows how to let her hair down!

The Vice President held a celebration in honor of hip-hop's 50th anniversary over the weekend.

Calling hip-hop, "the ultimate American art form," per The Hill, the Washington, D.C. event featured more than 400 guests and musical performances by artists like Lil Wayne, Jeezy, and Common.

But it wasn't the star-studded guest list that has the internet talking -- it's the clips of Harris busting a move at the party!

In a series of now-viral videos, the pink power suit-clad VP is seen getting down to to Q-Tip's "Vivrant Thing." The quick clip sees Harris rapping along to the lyrics as she shimmies and shakes before pointing to someone in the crowd.

"I AM TOTALLY GAGGING AT KAMALA dancing to *Vivrant Thing* at her 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop party," one X (née Twitter) user wrote alongside the clip.

Another video sees Harris and husband Doug Emhoff enjoying a live rendition of Jeezy's "Soul Survivor."

"She was partying all day Lolol," the user captioned the clip.

The internet just could not get enough of Harris' dance moves, with a user re-tweeting one of the clips and writing, "rich aunties love a little bop and point 😂," and another tweeting, "She got them high waisted eating pants on! Auntie is ready to cut up."

And cut up she did, after dropping some facts detailing the history of the genre and making a powerful proclamation that "Half a century later, it is clear hip-hop will not be erased. Hip-hop is here to stay."

Harris' is one of several events being held around the country to honor hip-hop's roots and impact on popular culture -- from various concerts in New York to museum exhibitions in D.C.

A major performance is also slated for the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday night -- as the network is promising a "show-stopping finale" featuring Run DMC, Doug E. Fresh, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, LL COOL J, Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj.