Lorde Gives Rare Insight Into Undisclosed Illness, Reveals She Quit Meds She Took for Decade

Getty

Lorde is opening up about how she's battling an undisclosed illness.

The singer, 26, gave fans an update through her newsletter, via Just Jared, where she revealed that she stopped taking a medication which she has used for over a decade.

"The little yellow pill I took every morning for thousands of mornings since I was 15, I stopped taking it 5 days ago," wrote Lorde. "Gonna see how it goes."

Lorde also opened up about the health problems she's battling which led her to this decision.

"My body is really inflamed, it's trying to tell me something," she continued. "I'm trying to support it but nothing seems to help and I get frustrated."

"My gut isn't working properly, my skin is worse than ever, I've gotten sick half a dozen times."

Lorde also opened up about the correlation between her changing relationship with her body and listening when it needs help.

"I realized earlier this year that listening to my body is hard for me, it's something I never really learned how to do," continued the singer.

"I've been trying to teach myself that this year, but it's been hard actually, pretty confronting, has made me fully aware of all the times I ignored it or didn't give it what it needed, shamed it for a fight or flight response, took a handful of pills and pushed through."

Lorde also opened up about "living with heartbreak again."

"It's different but the same," said Lorde, who has been with music producer Justin Warren since 2016.

"I ache all the time, I forget why and then remember," she said. "I'm not trying to hide from the pain, I understand now that pain isn't something to hide from, that there's actually great beauty in moving with it. But sometimes I'm sick of being with myself."

Despite this heartbreak, Lorde is "excited for" her future.

"I know I'm gonna look back on this year with fondness and a bit of awe, knowing it was the year that locked everything into place, the year that transitioned me from my childhood working decade to the one that comes next."