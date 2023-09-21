Sofia Vergara Unrecognizable As Drug Cartel Leader Griselda Blanco in Netflix Teaser

Netflix

The actress transforms into Griselda Blanco, the infamous Colombian cocaine drug lord, in the six-episode limited drama series.

Sofia Vergara, is that you?

As shown in the first teaser for the Netflix series, Griselda, which dropped on Thursday, the actress transforms into Griselda Blanco, the infamous Colombian drug cartel leader.

And since fans and television viewers are likely used to seeing Vergara, 51, all glammed up on the red carpet, as a judge on America's Got Talent or in her breakthrough role in Modern Family, they will likely do a double take when they see Vergara in the dramatic role as she's barely recognizable in her stripped-down portrayal of drug lord Griselda.

According to Netflix, the six-episode limited series "is inspired by the life of the savvy and ambitious Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. In 1970s-80s Miami, Blanco's lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helped her expertly navigate between business and family, leading her to become widely known as 'the Godmother."

Griselda is created by Narcos and Narcos: Mexico showrunner Eric Newman, Doug Miro, Ingrid Escajeda, and Carlo Bernard. Newman, Miro, Escajeda, Bernard, Andrés Baiz, Vergara, and Luis Balaguer with Latin World Entertainment serve as producers.

In addition to Vergara, the series also stars Alberto Guerra, Christian Tappan, Martín Rodríguez, Juliana Aidén Martinez, and Vanessa Ferlito.

Check out the teaser, above.