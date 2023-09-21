Timothée Chalamet Is Kylie Jenner's iPhone Wallpaper, Revealed in Photo from Milan Fashion Week

Getty

During an appearance at Milan Fashion Week, the reality star was spotted holding her phone in her hand, revealing that she has a sweet shot of herself and the actor as her lock screen.

This might even be better than a couple making their relationship Instagram official.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's romance definitely seems to be heating up as it's just been revealed that the former has a photo of herself with the latter as her iPhone lock screen.

On Wednesday, the reality star made an appearance at the Prada show as part of Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024. Elle Mexico snapped a shot of Kylie, 26, as they greeted her upon her arrival. The Kylie Cosmetics founder was holding her phone in her hand, and her iPhone's wallpaper was on full display, revealing an adorable selfie of herself and Timothée.

In the lock screen photo, which appeared to be a zoomed-in image, Timothée, 27, can be seen giving Kylie a kiss on the cheek as the two look at the camera.

Timothée and Kylie first sparked romance rumors in the spring. However, the two just recently made their first public appearance as a couple. Timothée and Kylie seemingly confirmed their romance earlier this month when they attended a Beyoncé concert and were seen kissing and cuddling up to one another as shown in a video obtained by TMZ.

The pair went on to pack on even more PDA during an appearance at the US Open Tennis Championships on September 11, with Timothée and Kylie seen smooching throughout the match. (See below.)

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, TMZ caught up with Timothée in Beverly Hills, where they asked him about Kylie. The Oscar nominee didn't answer any questions, however, he appeared to be holding back a smile.

Kylie shares two children with her ex Travis Scott: daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 1. The former couple dated on and off for almost five years before they called it quits again in January 2023.