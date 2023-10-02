Suspect in Missing 9-Year-Old Girl Case Left Fingerprints with Ransom Note in Family Mailbox

Jene Sena

The suspect arrested in the case of missing 9-year-old Charlotte Sena has been identified as Craig Nelson Ross Jr., apprehended after police found fingerprints on a ransom note the suspect allegedly left in the family's mailbox.

Authorities in the frightening case of a missing nine-year-old girl have a suspect identified and arrested after fingerprints were found on a ransom note he allegedly left for the girl's family inside their mailbox.

In a press conference on Monday, per Today, New York Governor Kathy Hochul identified the suspect as Craig Nelson Ross Jr. She said that a "critical piece of evidence" marked the turning point in the investigation, which had only begun two days prior when Charlotte Sena went missing.

Sena disappeared while riding her bicycle with close friends during a family camping trip before dinner in Moreau Lake State Park on Saturday. Sena had been riding a loop around the park with her friends when she decided to do one last loop alone, per The Associated Press. When she hadn't returned after 15 minutes, her parents became concerned she'd been abducted.

The "critical piece of evidence" was a ransom note that the kidnapper allegedly delivered himself. Hochul said that the suspect "literally drove up to the family's mailbox" at 4:20 a.m. Monday morning to leave the note, inadvertently also leaving his fingerprints. Police watching the home saw it happen.

Police quickly traced the fingerprints back to Ross, who was in the system after a 1999 DWI arrest in Saratoga, Florida. After searching addresses associated with the suspect, both Ross and Sena were found in a camper behind his mother's trailer home. Sena was hiding inside a cupboard in the trailer.

Sena did not have any apparent injuries, per the press conference, while Ross reportedly sustained minor injuries while resisting arrest. At this time, the family does not wish to reveal any more information, said Hochul. The state is in touch with them, calling it a "traumatic time for them."