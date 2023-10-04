How Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Used to Prank Men They Met Using 900 Numbers

Hulu

On The Kardashians, Kim actually called the hotline again ... after also recalling how she "blacked out" at one of Beyonce's parties.

While most of Thursday's new episode of The Kardashians revolved around Kim Kardashian's prison reform activism and business acumen, fans also got a glimpse into her more playful side.

First, as she swung by Khloe Kardashian's for a family cocktail mixer, Kim opened up about being a "lightweight" when it comes to alcohol.

"I'll have like 2 shots and I'll be wasted and it's so much fun. I'll be dancing on the dance floor," she shared. "Seriously, I know you guys don't believe me, ask Beyonce. I danced all night long at her party, I think I blacked out."

Kim said she woke up to "so many text messages" from her friends the next day, before asking Khloe what she did after partaking in a little too much alcohol. "She was like, you were dropping it low and dancing. I was like, 'Nooo!' I had no idea!"

Later in the hour, Khloe also revealed how Kim and Kourtney Kardashian used to prank unsuspecting men in their youth. The subject came up while Khloe worked on setting up a Good American store at a Los Angeles mall, one they all spent a lot of time in growing up.

"This mall has been around for years. You should ask Kourtney and Kim, they would call 1-900 numbers and ask gentlemen to meet them here," said Khloe, before producers asked Kim about her claim.

"We would talk to these guys, we would be 15 and they'd be like, 'Meet me at Blockbuster at the mall' and we'd see the poor guy, we'd stand them up and we'd take a Polaroid," a hysterical Kim admitted, adding, "We have a book of Polaroids of these guys we would stand up at the mall."

Kim then called up Kourtney to see if she remembered the hotline number, after Khloe claimed she had it memorized. "Yeah, I know it by heart," she immediately responded, before relaying the number to Kim, who then called it up.

An automated voice on the other end then said the name of the hotline -- which was bleeped out -- before the tagline, "Where naughty is nice."

After Kim pressed the pound key to start her live chat, a man named Chris picked up the phone, saying he was from Ventura, California. Calling herself "Samantha," Kim said she also stayed in Ventura County, before she hung up the phone in embarrassment.

Here's hoping "Chris" will see the episode and realize who he was chatting with!