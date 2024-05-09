Ronnie Meets Sammi's New Boyfriend on Jersey Shore -- How Awkward Was It?

MTV

Vinny was "caught off guard" by their interaction, while The Situation couldn't help but comment on how similar Sam's ex and new beau were in appearance.

But was it?

Thursday's episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation marked the first time Ronnie, Sam and her beau, Justin May, were in the same room together at the same time -- and it actually wasn't as uncomfortable as it could have been.

Following another blowout fight with Angelina Pivarnick during the cast trip to Arizona, Sammi was already emotionally drained before the gang went out to dinner together; a dinner at which Ron would be arriving straight from the airport. Like her situation with Angelina, Sammi was just hoping she, Justin and Ron could simply "coexist."

Heading into the dinner, everyone else in the group wondered just how awkward it would be, though they were hopeful for a drama-free night.

When they got to the restaurant, Ron was the last to arrive and, in typical Ron fashion, decided to go around the table to say hello and hug everyone there. Ripping off the Band-Aid, he extended his hand to Justin and said, "What's up man, Ronnie, nice to meet you?"

They shook hands, exchanged pleasantries and that was that.

"You're a good sport," Sam -- who didn't appear to acknowledge Ron at all -- told her boyfriend after the brief interaction.

"I don't want my boyfriend and ex shaking hands, but at the end of the day I would rather have this be peaceful than not, in one of the most uncomfortable, awkward situations," she added in a confessional. "It just reassures me that I made the right choice with the right guy."

"That handshake just caught me off-guard, yo," exclaimed Vinny Guadagnino in the moment, while Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino joked, "It's almost like they saw a reflection in each other."

No tables were flipped and dinner went off without a hitch.

After the meal, Ron told the other guys he thought Justin's reception "showed maturity," but joked it didn't mean he'd be attending their wedding or babysit their kids "when they go on a date night." In a confessional, he added, "I think that me and Justin, honestly, have a better chance of being friends before me and Sam."

Speaking with TooFab ahead of her reunion with Ronnie, Sam again said it wasn't the "ideal" sitaution.

"I wasn't looking forward to it, but I did know that if I were to come back on this show again, that this could be a possibility," said Giancola. "I mean, it's a given. And I was like, listen, this person doesn't affect my life anymore. So it's kind of like just working with a co-worker."

"I'm not happy about it, but it is what it is and you're gonna see me kind of navigate through that a little bit on this season," she added. "He's just a coworker and I'm not here for a bad time or bad vibes. I'm going my way and he's going his and that's hopefully how it's gonna stay."