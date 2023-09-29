Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Who She Believes Is on 'Not Kourtney' Group Chat

Getty/Instagram

Kourtney dropped names after sister Kim claimed there's a chat dedicated to "complaining" about the eldest Kardashian sister, during Thursday night's episode of the family's Hulu series.

Kourtney Kardashian is revealing just who she believes is part of that "Not Kourtney" group chat.

After her sister, Kim Kardashian, revealed that there's a group chat dedicated to trash-talking Kourtney during a heated conversation between the pair on the Thursday's season four premiere of The Kardashians, the eldest of the Kardashian clan is spilling more tea.

The revelation came after the episode aired, with fans taking to the comments section of Kourtney's Disney-themed baby shower post Friday on Instagram, to ask the Poosh founder for the deets.

"Are those friends on the 'not Kourtney group chat' Cause if so we don't need them there," the fan asked of the pregnant mother-of-three's friends and family-filled shower.

"No the members of that chat are namely Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie. Case closed," the reality star responded.

The damming response, which names all of Kourtney's sisters as members of the group, comes after the latest look at Kim and Kourtney's on-going feud.

Tensions first arose between the pair after Kim's collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana, with Kourtney sharing that she felt like the collab stepped on the toes of her recent wedding celebrations, during which she wore curated looks from the brand's vault. She also believed the partnership spoke to a larger issue she had with Kim, who she felt didn't prioritize family over business deals.

Kim rang her sister to invite her to a dinner in Milan to launch another campaign for her Dolce collaboration, extending an olive branch while acknowledging Kourtney probably wouldn't want to go. She was right, with Kourt saying she was "a little Dolce-d out." Though she said she was "always supporting" her sister, Kourtney still felt a certain type of way about the whole situation -- calling it "not cool" and adding they had "deeper things" to talk about.

Those deeper issues, it seemed, stemmed from Kourtney finally watching the Season 3 episodes, and seeing the nasty comments they each made about other behind their backs during confessionals or conversations with other family members amid their feud.

"I understand, I got worked up watching the episode and watching the cut. I see both sides. You think things, so you're getting riled up. I think things, so I get riled up," said Kim, while Kourtney denied being "riled up." Instead, she said, watching the footage "just makes me not want to be around."

"I think you saw this thing that was mine, it that wasn't yours and you wanted it," she then said, before Kim denied trying to copy anything Kourtney did for her wedding.

"You're talking about the bulls--t details because it's all your egotistical selfish mind can think about," Kourtney then said, beginning to unleash on her sister. "You cannot stand someone else being the center of attention. You came to my wedding, you couldn't be happy, you complained from the second you got there 'til the second you left, that's what it's about. You couldn't be happy for me, you couldn't be happy I was the center of attention and you weren't."

Kim exclaimed that she was, of course, happy for her sibling on her big day, telling Kourtney she needed to "dig deep and find out why you hate me so much and why you're so angry with me, because all of this never happened." She said she felt like Kourtney didn't believe she was happy because "you have a serious vendetta," adding, "You hate us, you're a different person, we all talk about it."

"I don't need you guys anymore, I don't need to be a part of it," Kourt shot back, before Kim claimed "all" of her sister's friends call the rest of the family "complaining" about her behavior. She added they all had a group chat labeled "NOT KOURTNEY" where they talk about everything her friends tell them and in which they try to "figure out why you're such a different person and you have this vendetta out."

Kim said they were all "concerned" and felt she wasn't really happy. Kourtney, however, said she was, just "not when I'm on the phone with you" -- before exclaiming, "I have a happy life and the happiness comes when I get the f--k away from you guys. Specifically, you."

Kourt then slammed her whole family for having side chats about her, asking, "Who the f--k has time?" She added, "Maybe you guys need to think about if you're not happy. Get a f--king life. I don't have side chats about anyone."

Kim then set off her sister by claiming Kourtney's own kids "have even come to me with problems they have and how you are." With that, Kourt was livid, wondering if Kim truly thought it was "helpful" to bring something like that into their fight. Getting audibly choked up, she exclaimed, "Like it's you and my friends and my kids and everyone against me. It's like you're just a f--king witch and I hate you."

The call ended there. But despite the heated exchange, the pair agreed to sit together for a joint confessional, in which they un-packed some of the drama.

"It felt to me like Kim was using any weapon that she could find to hurt me, almost like weaponizing everyone against me," Kourtney said. "I think we both got to a place that we weren’t proud of."

She added in a solo confessional, "I think the phone conversation was really hurtful, and I felt reminded of this characteristic that’s been in my family for so many years, where we say mean things to hurt each other, and it's what I work hard at in therapy to change. And when I am reminded of those types of things, it really is hurtful. Why would my family treat me that way? I want to protect my energy, and be around positive energy and good vibes, and Palm Springs with my husband is where it's at."