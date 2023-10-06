Ally Brooke Reveals How Much Money She Makes From Fifth Harmony

Getty

Ally Brooke detailed the shocking amount she makes from the girl group, while explaining how streamers often do a disservice to artists.

Former Firth Harmony singer, Ally Brooke, is sharing just how much she still makes from the group... and it's not what you'd think.

While appearing on the Zach Sang Show podcast earlier this week, Brooke revealed that while the group has had billions of streams on various music steaming platforms, they make zero dollars from those listens.

"So, you're right, we literally have billions of streams, but unfortunately, we don't get anything off of streams," Brooke told host Zach Sang.

The group does make some money via the nonprofit, Sound Exchange. The organization, founded by the U.S. Congress in 2003, collects and distributes digital performance royalties for sound recordings to artists.

Ally Brooke reveals to @ZachSang how much she makes from Fifth Harmony:



“We literally have billions of streams. But, unfortunately, we don’t get anything off of streams. But, thank God for Sound Exchange…we get like about $5,000 a month. But, that had gone away now and we’re… pic.twitter.com/N84O3Zzr8K — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 5, 2023 @PopCrave

"But, thank God for Sound Exchange. Sound Exchange is amazing. And that, we get about $5,000 a month," she explained.

That's $5,000 a month, per member, for their entire catalog -- but Brooke revealed that even that has "gone away," and the singer's not sure why.

Brooke, who was part of the girl group along with Camila Cabello, Normani, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui, added, "That has gone away now, and we're not sure why. It's crazy. It's messed up. It's not what you think."

Someone is making money off the group's billions of streams, even if it's not Fifth Harmony, Sang pointed out.

"The thought of you guys having all these streams for all these years and still all these listeners, and someone's making money off it..." Sang said. "But not us," Brooke shot back. "It's criminal."

She did say that the group is looking into the matter, however.

Jauregui made a similar revelation on Sang's podcast back in January, telling the host and DJ that she gets no royalties from Fifth Harmony.

"It's not gonna pay my rent," Jauregui said of the money she makes from the group. "The songwriters and the producers, they all make money off of it too, which is... they gotta eat too."

She continued, "I'm not attached to making a fortune off of what we created. That's not what it was for me. It wasn't what it was while I was in it, and it [isn't] what it is now."