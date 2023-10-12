SAG Accuses Studios of 'Bully Tactics,' Slams AMPTP After Talks Are Suspended

Getty

Meanwhile, after negotiations were suspended, the studios said, "it is clear that the gap between the AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA is too great, and conversations are no longer moving us in a productive direction."

SAG-AFTRA's strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) will continue on after negotiations between the guild and the studios and streamers were suspended on Wednesday night.

The AMPTP announced the news in a press release on Wednesday night, saying, "Negotiations between the AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA have been suspended after SAG-AFTRA presented its most recent proposal on October 11. After meaningful conversations, it is clear that the gap between the AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA is too great, and conversations are no longer moving us in a productive direction."

On Thursday morning, SAG-AFTRA issued a lengthy statement, below, in which it fired back at the studios after they "walked away" from the negotiating table, accusing the AMPTP of using "bully tactics" and "putting out misleading information in an attempt to fool" members.

"It is with profound disappointment that we report the industry CEOs have walked away from the bargaining table after refusing to counter our latest offer," the union began in the statement to members, above. "We have negotiated with them in good faith, despite the fact that last week they presented an offer that was, shockingly, worth less than they proposed before the strike began."

According to SAG-AFTRA, the studios have continued to "refuse to protect performers from being replaced by AI, they refuse to increase wages to keep up with inflation, and they refuse to share a tiny portion of the immense revenue YOUR work generates for them."

"We have made big, meaningful counters on our end, including completely transforming our revenue share proposal, which would cost the companies less than 57 cents per subscriber each year. They have rejected our proposals and refused to counter," the message continued, before slamming the AMPTP for "us[ing] bully tactics."

"[The studios] intentionally misrepresented to the press the cost of the above proposal — overstating it by 60 percent," the union said. "They have done the same with AI, claiming to protect performer consent, but continuing to demand 'consent' on the first day of employment for use of a performer’s digital replica for an entire cinematic universe (or any franchise project).

Referencing the WGA strike -- which ended earlier this month -- SAG-AFTRA said, "The companies are using the same failed strategy they tried to inflict on the WGA -- putting out misleading information in an attempt to fool our members into abandoning our solidarity and putting pressure on our negotiators. But, just like the writers, our members are smarter than that and will not be fooled.”

The union added that it "feel[s] the pain these companies have inflicted on our members, and everyone in this industry," before stressing that it won't stand down.

"We have sacrificed too much to capitulate to their stonewalling and greed. We stand united and ready to negotiate today, tomorrow, and every day," the message continued. "Our resolve is unwavering. Join us on picket lines and at solidarity events around the country and let your voices be heard. One day longer. One day stronger. As long as it takes."

The latest round of talks came to a halt after five days of negotiations. SAG-AFTRA has been on strike since mid-July.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the AMPTP highlighted SAG-AFTRA's streaming revenue proposal specifically in its statement, claiming that casts receiving a cut of streaming revenue would be "an untenable economic burden" that would cost more than $800 million annually.