Clown Terrifying Scottish Town in Pennywise Costume Dares Police to Catch Him in Creepy Video

"The police have been informed. Do you think that I care? They'd have to catch me first anyway, and yes, that's a dare," said the clown, who is known as the "Skelmorlie Clown."

A creepy clown known for terrifying residents of a small village in Scotland shared a bizarre message for local police and media -- just in time for Halloween.

The man -- who has been scaring the people in Skelmorlie since 2021 -- posted an eerie video on Facebook earlier this week, in which he called out the media for the coverage of his reign of terror over the town, and taunted local police to try and catch him.

In the video, which was posted under the profile name Cole Deimos, the clown, who calls himself the "Skelmorlie Clown" and dresses as Pennywise from the It franchise, creepily strolled down the streets at night while holding a red balloon.

The clown relayed his message -- which rhymed -- in a voiceover, addressing stories written about him, while also daring police to find him.

At one point, the clown named two reporters in particular, Daily Record journalists Stian Alexander and Sarah Vesty, who wrote an article titled, "Killer clown' stalking sleepy Scots village leaving residents terrified."

"So Stian and Sarah, don't believe what you're told," he said. "This clown doesn't want fame, glory, or gold."

"He just wants to play in this so-called 'sleepy town,'" the clown added. "So come and join in and learn to fear the Skelmorlie Clown."

According to the Daily Record, the Skelmorlie clown has left red balloons throughout the small town, which has a population of approximately 2,000 people.

On Cole Demos' Facebook page, the clown said he's "self-employed," studied at "Clown School," went to "Hellgate High School" and is from "Hell, Michigan."

As for the clown's costume, Pennywise the Clown is a character featured in Stephen King's 1986 horror novel It. The novel has been adapted several times, with the first being the 1990 miniseries starring Tim Curry as Pennywise. Most recently, it spawned a film duology: It (2017) and It Chapter Two (2019). The Andy Muschietti-directed movies featured Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise.