All The Clients Who Have Left Scooter Braun

Getty

Scooter Braun has become one of the most famous music managers in the world.

But over the course of the past few months, a number of Scooter’s longtime clients at SB Projects have reportedly dropped him as their manager with almost no explanation.

While huge stars like Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato have allegedly parted ways with the manager, some music industry sources say it has to do with Scooter's new role at HYBE. In 2021, Scooter sold his media company, Ithaca Holdings, to the South Korean entertainment company. Then in January 2023, Scooter became the sole CEO of HYBE America, according to Variety.

With his expanded role at the company, it has reportedly led to some internal shakeups and contract negotiations. Sources tell People that negotiations with Scooter's clients have been underway for months -- but fans are just learning about that now.

"All of Scooter Braun's clients are under contract and negotiations have been going on for several months as Scooter steps into his larger role as HYBE America CEO," the music industry source shared.

Read on to find out which entertainers have gone on with different handlers through the years…

Ariana Grande reportedly parted ways with Scooter recently after working together for almost a decade. A source close to the star explained that the pair are still on good terms but felt it was time to go in their separate directions.

"They are friendly but she's outgrown him and is excited to go in a different direction. Yes there are negotiations happening because of contracts. But this is her choice. It's time for something new," the source told People.

Demi Lovato signed with Scooter in 2019 but has recently decided to end their relationship with the manager. While Demi hasn't confirmed the news themself, sources close to the situation stressed that the choice to part ways was "mutual and amicable."

The singer has seemingly been making other changes to their team this year, as it was recently announced that they left UTA and signed with CAA.

Back in 2016, Hilary Duff signed a management deal with Scooter but the pair have since parted ways. According to Just Jared, Hilary is no longer a part of Scooter's management roster and hasn’t actually worked with him since 2018 when she put a pause on her music career.

Scooter's longtime client Carly Rae Jepsen may still be listed on his management website but her reps told the Associated Press that she is no longer working with him. In fact, Carly reportedly hasn't done business with Scooter in about 7 or 8 years.

5. J Balvin

J Balvin, who originally signed with SB Projects in 2019, has parted ways with the management company. It appears that his time working with Scooter was short as he reportedly ended their professional partnership in May 2023. He is now being managed by Roc Nation.

Idina Menzel signed with SB Projects in 2019 but after just a few years working together, the pair decided to part ways this year. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Idina left Scooter's management team in January.

7. Asher Roth

Scooter's longtime client Asher Roth, who was also a part of his Schoolboy Records, has parted ways with the manager. According to the Associated Press, the pair haven't worked together "for quite some time."

Kanye West has known Scooter for a long time and the pair even briefly worked together. But in 2018, Kanye revealed that he had ended his partnership with Scooter in a series of now-deleted tweets.

"I no longer have a manager. I can't be managed," Kanye wrote, before following up with, "I am nobody's client."

In other social media posts, he referenced a former manager although he did not specifically name Scooter. In his tweets, he said that he had asked a former manager to "come work full time for Yeezy" but the manager declined.

Usher and Scooter have been friends for years and at one point, Usher was a part of SB Projects. While Usher is no longer listed on the management company’s website, the pair are still close. In 2022, Scooter attended Usher’s Las Vegas residency and penned a heartfelt message to his friend.

"Congratulations @usher. The vegas residency is legendary. Love you my guy," he wrote along with a photo of Usher, Lil Jon and Jermaine Dupre. "Grateful to all these men. Known them since I was 19 years old. Atlanta in the early 2000's was a different time. It was special. There will never be anything like it. That city and these guys helped raise me. Truly thankful."

10. Zac Brown Band

In March 2018, Scooter signed the Zac Brown Band but the group didn't seem to work with him for long. While it’s unclear what happened, the group is no longer featured on the SB Projects website.

11. Martin Garrix