11 Of The Most Expensive Celebrity Real Estate Deals

Getty

Some of these deals were over $100 million!

It’s no secret that celebrities have some of the most incredible homes -- and that they come with a pretty hefty price tag. The rich and famous spare no expense when it comes to the homes of their dreams and are willing to drop millions on their massive estates. From acres of oceanfront property in Malibu to a 10-building compound in Switzerland, these stars have some pretty enviable homes…and a purchase price that will make your jaw drop.

Find out which celebs have some of the most expensive homes of all time…

Purchase: $200 million

Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z were already the owners of an $88 million Beverly Hills home but in May 2022, they added another mansion to their real estate portfolio. According to TMZ, the couple purchased a $200 million, 30,000-square-foot Malibu mansion, paying for it entirely in cash. The estate sits on an 8-acre bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean and was designed by acclaimed Japanese architect Tadao Ando. The sale has since been named the most expensive ever recorded in the state of California and the second most expensive real estate deal in the U.S.

Purchase: $165 million

In 2020, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos purchased the Warner Estate in Beverly Hills for a whopping $165 million. He bought the mansion from entertainment industry executive David Geffen, but it was originally built in 1937 by Jack L. Warner, one of the founders of Warner Bros. The 13,600-square-foot home features eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a screening room, and a large formal dining room. The gated estate also includes two guest homes, a tennis court, and a pool.

3. Evan Spiegel & Miranda Kerr

Purchase: $145 million

Evan Spiegel and Miranda Kerr recently dropped $145 million on a mansion and a neighboring parcel of land in the ultra-exclusive Holmby Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles. The deal finally went through in 2022 after the couple spent nearly two years in escrow. The delay in the purchase was reportedly due to construction on the property as certain phases of construction have to be complete before someone else can take control of the property.

Purchase: $76 Million

After Tina Turner moved to Switzerland full-time with her husband Erwin Bach, the couple reportedly put down $76 Million for their dream home in Staefa Village, just outside of Zürich. The 10-building waterfront estate overlooks Lake Zürich and spans over 240,000 square feet. It also features a private pond, stream, swimming pool, and boat deck.

Purchase: $75 million

Drake recently dropped a cool $75 million on a Beverly Hills mansion previously owned by Robbie Williams. The over 24,000-square-foot home is set on over 20 acres, which makes it one of the biggest estates in Los Angeles. It reportedly includes seven bedrooms and 13 baths as well as a separate wing for staff. The house also has formal living and dining rooms as well as a library and a gourmet kitchen with a breakfast nook. Outside, the estate includes a pool, a tennis court, an indoor-outdoor kitchen and a guesthouse.

Purchase: $70.4 million

Kim Kardashian expanded her real estate portfolio into Malibu in 2022, purchasing an oceanfront mansion which was previously owned by Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. The home was originally built in 1944 but has gone through several renovations. It now includes four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms as well as multiple living spaces and a home gym. The property also features a pool, spa and tennis court.

Purchase: $70 million

The Weeknd spent an impressive $70 million on his 33,000-square-foot Bel Air estate in 2021. The massive home wasn't even actually for sale until the musician's real estate agents asked the owners if they could show the property. The mansion had recently received a major makeover, modernizing the home with marble throughout and floor-to-ceiling glass slider doors. It also includes a gym, movie theater, music studio, sauna, hammam, and indoor pool. Outside, the estate features a sports court as well as a stunning infinity pool with a waterfall.

Purchase: $70 million

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have become known for their numerous real estate acquisitions, but they broke records when they bought two side-by-side oceanfront properties in Carpinteria in 2022. The purchase marked the priciest residential deal in Santa Barbara County history and included a mansion on 3.4 acres of land and its mostly vacant neighboring 6.6-acre plot. The home reportedly has five bedrooms and eight baths across 9,000 square feet of living space. The property also features a guest home, a marble mosaic pool, an outdoor kitchen and raised vegetable gardens.

Purchase: $67 million

Before Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie called it quits, the former couple put down $67 million on a French castle and vineyard known as Miraval Château. Located in the town of Correns in the south of France, the estate covers more than 1,200 acres and includes the land where Château Miraval wine is produced. The property also has a chapel and a recording studio as well as numerous other buildings.

Purchase: $65 million

In 2021, music manager Scooter Braun broke a Brentwood record when he purchased a 19,000-square-foot modern farmhouse for $65 million. The mansion sits on nearly four acres and features six bedrooms, nine and a half bathrooms, an indoor lap pool, steam room, a home theater and wine cellar.