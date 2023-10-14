Jada Pinkett & Gammy Go Live with More Book Revelations

Jada tells-all in her new book Worthy ... and now she's going live with Adrienne Banfield-Norris to answer your questions!

Jada Pinkett Smith has been dominating the news cycle with revelations from her new memoir Worthy.

And now the star is going live to discuss her tell-all book with none other than her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris aka "Gammy."

Check out the Red Table Talk reunion in the livestream link above starting at 11 a.m. PT, Saturday October 14.

Signed copies of the book are being sold through TalkShopLive for $32 plus taxes and shipping. Good Housekeeping is co-sponsoring the event.

Worthy, hits bookshelves everywhere October 17.

Jada has been making waves since she revealed earlier this week that she and husband Will Smith have been separated for years. She also finally gave her side of the whole Oscars Slap debacle involving Chris Rock. Jada even claims that Rock once asked her out on a date, not knowing she was still married to Will.