Tyler Cameron Forced to Vomit While Making Eye Contact, Tom Sandoval Tries Not to Look (Exclusive Clip)

The remaining recruits on FOX's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' are tasked with a 2-mile race and navigating treacherous terrain while carrying a 220-pound boat.

There's a reason it's called Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, and Tyler Cameron just learned the hard way.

In an exclusive clip shared with TooFab, we see Cameron get sick on camera only to be told his must vomit standing straight up and making eye contact.

The stomach-churning moment is made all the more palpable for viewers as we see Tom Sandoval trying his best not to look at the disgusting mess.

However, it's all very hard to miss as Cameron's sickness soon becomes projectile.

The episode, airing Monday night October 16 at 9 p.m. PT, sees the remaining recruits tasked with a 2-mile race and navigating treacherous terrain while carrying a 220-pound boat.