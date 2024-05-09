These Soccer Studs Have Millions of Fans -- But Went Totally Unrecognized In the US (Exclusive)

Peacock

Five international soccer stars tried dating in the US, where they're barely known by the public -- with one admitting he totally "hated every moment" of his time going unrecognized.

One would think being a rich, famous and good-looking athlete would tick all the boxes for women searching for Mr. Right -- but five soccer stars unlucky in love threw all that all out the window for a dating series.

For premier league stars Jamie O'Hara (36, United Kingdom), Ryan Babel (36, Netherlands) and Lloyd Jones (27, United Kingdom), Olympic Gold Medalist Marco Fabián (33, Mexico), and soccer royalty Sebastián Fassi (29, Mexico), dating has proven difficult.

Trying out a new tactic, the group high-tailed it to Los Angeles -- a place where almost nobody knows who they are -- for Peacock's new series, Love Undercover. And some clearly enjoyed the experience more than others.

Speaking to TooFab exclusively ahead of the premiere, O'Hara expressed how much he hated the anonymity.

"I hated it, it was a nightmare, hated every moment of it. I like being known, I've worked hard to be known I've had a good football career, I do media now, it's a nice feeling to be known," O'Hara said. "So to go to America where it's a big old place and no one have a f--king clue who you are, I hated every moment of it to be honest, it was a disaster from start to finish."

Meanwhile, Babel, who boasts a casual 2.1 million followers on Instagram (compared to O'Hara's 154k) actually enjoyed going incognito.

"For me it was actually the quite opposite, I enjoyed it very much and I was genuinely curious to see if I was able to make a genuine connection and if I was being liked for just being me," Babel said. "I was all here for it and I enjoyed my time, and I had fun with it so it was quite the opposite from Jamie."

Fabián echoed Babel's sentiment, "Me too, I enjoyed the time!"

Despite these lads regularly running onto soccer fields with the intense pressure of winning a game on their shoulders and thousands of fans screaming at them, they still had fears about reality television.

"Not to make yourself look like an idiot on camera, I think. That was definitely a fear for me, I've definitely done that a few times though, so that failed miserably," Jones told TooFab before adding, "Rejection is never nice and obviously the girls had the power so you're in no control of who they choose."

O'Hara admitted to having fears about being up against his fellow soccer studs and their competition when trying to win over the ladies, especially without having his fame and fortune to lean on.

"The fear was are they going to like me? Because I'm used to being a guy over here [UK] who people know because I'm a footballer and you attract a certain type of woman," O'Hara began. "Going out there [America] to meet someone who doesn't know who you are and you're just relying on your personality you being true to yourself, that I was worried about because I hadn't been in that situation for a long time."

O'Hara felt he had to take a good hard look in the mirror, "I had to accept maybe I thought I was hot, I thought I was a good-looking guy, and then I realized Ryan Babel, Marco, Sebastián, Lloyd are all a lot better looking than me and in a lot better shape so I was really under the gun."

The first four episodes of Love Undercover are streaming now on Peacock, with new episodes dropping Thursdays. Check out the show's official synopsis and trailer below.