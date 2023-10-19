Ozzy Osbourne Reveals He Used to Pee His Pants Onstage

Getty

Ozzy Osbourne just revealed that he used to pee his pants onstage, claiming that he was already "wet anyway."

In the latest episode of The Osbourne Podcast, which recently debuted its second season after a five year hiatus, the family discussed Queen Victoria's underwear, which they noted were "massive" that sold at an auction.

Sharon then shared that she used to own a pair of shoes that belonged to Marilyn Monroe after Jack, 37, thought that it was odd.

"Shoes, a handbag, a dress is different than somebody’s bloody knickers that they farted in and s--- in," Sharon, 71, remarked.

"Who’s s---ting in their underwear?" then asked Jack.

"She was an old girl, she was probably incontinent," Ozzy responded, joking. "She owned continents, but she was incontinent."

He then said that the royals probably relieved themselves during long "parades," and the Black Sabbath vocalist could relate.

"When I was onstage, I used to go, 'Oh, f--- it,' and just piss, 'cause I was wet anyway from throwing water around," he revealed.

"Oh lord," responded Sharon. "Thanks for sharing."

"I'm still trying to figure out what the f--k we're talking about," interjected Kelly at one point, after they went on another tangent about the Queen's panties.