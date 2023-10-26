Great American Family CEO Says Candace Cameron Bure Does Not 'Speak' for Network Year After Backlash

Getty

Great American Family CEO, Bill Abbott, is sharing where the network stands following the recent backlash over Candace Cameron Bure's comments about "faith programming."

In a statement shared with Variety Wednesday, Abbott said of Bure's views, "In terms of her personal views, it's like the disclaimer you see at the end of a movie or a series that says, 'The views reflected here are not necessarily those of the company.'"

He continued, "Candace has such a high profile that when she speaks, she'll speak on a lot of topics, and she has a wonderful podcast that is fantastic. But when she speaks on that, she's not speaking on behalf of Great American Media."

Abbott's comments come nearly a year after Bure, who is now Chief Creative Officer at Great American Family, said she made the move to the network because it supports "good family entertainment"; direct competitor Hallmark Media has made waves by including LGBTQ+ storylines.

"My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them," Bure told The Wall Street Journal in November 2022. "I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment."

The statement earned Bure plenty of flack, from the LGBTQ+ community, the internet, and some of her former co-stars, including longtime friend, Jodie Sweetin.

Bure addressed the backlash via Instagram in November 2022, writing, "It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend or hurt anyone," denying claims that she was a "bigot."

When asked if Abbott agreed with Bure's past comments, he told Variety, "I wouldn't say whether it's a matter of agreeing or not. Candace is chief content officer and has a point of view, and she is leading the way in the areas I mentioned before in such a skilled way, that we definitely rely on her judgment and what she thinks is going to resonate best."

Continuing to sing Bure's praises, Abbott added, "She's our secret weapon. I'd put her executive ability up against anybody, including mine... She works harder than any human being on the planet. Given her length of time in the business and her experience, she's been just absolutely spectacular. She's been better arguably for us organizationally, behind the camera, than she is even in front of the camera, to give you an idea of how good she is."

Abbott, who is also the president of Great American Media and its corresponding channels, insisted that he will support Bure "in every way" he can, while reiterating that her personal beliefs aren't always in step with the company's.

"Candace speaks for her own brand when she is talking to the world at large," he explained. "When Candace talks about something, obviously she has a lot of other audiences and platforms."

As for whether or not the network would one day include same-sex storylines in their films and television shows, Abbott remained vague, telling the outlet, "We are for all people. We are for just a sense of love and peace in the world, and we are deeply committed to inspiring and uplifting."