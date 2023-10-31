Travis Barker Reveals Name and Due Date of He and Kourtney Kardashian's Baby Boy

Getty

The super cute name takes inspiration from Travis Barker's rocker roots and a famous movie character!

Stepping into the ring... Rocky XIII Barker!

While appearing on the latest episode One Life One Chance podcast, Travis Barker shared that he and Kourtney Kardashian's baby boy is due any day now.

"It's either Halloween," Travis told host Toby Morse, "or like the first week of November."

He also confirmed their son's name. While there has been lots of speculation and rumors surrounding the little one's moniker, the Blink-182 drummer confirmed that their baby boy while in fact be named Rocky.

"Rocky 13 Barker," the musician shared, before making a nod to Rocky Balboa, the boxer famously played by Sylvester Stallone in the Rocky saga.

He continued, "I was like, 'He's gonna come out of my wife's vagina like, doing front kicks and pushups."

The name was first thrown into the running back in July, while sharing his top name ideas with daughter Alabama Barker.

"I like Rocky Thirteen," the 47-year-old explained on the July 19 episode of Complex's Goat Talk series. "That's this name that's been going through my head lately."

Travis' reasoning? "Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies," he explained. "And 13 is just the greatest number of all time."

He added, "And Rocky, the greatest boxing movie of all time."

While this is the first child Travis and Kourtney are expecting together, the pair are already parents, with Kourtney mom to Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, with ex-partner Scott Disick, and Travis a dad to Alabama, 17, Landon, 19, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

The pair, who have been open about their struggles with infertility, first shared their sweet baby news earlier this year, with Kourtney making the big announcement at Travis' Blink-182 concert in June.

While they've faced some health scares along the way, with Kourtney reportedly on bed rest until giving birth, the happy couple have managed to celebrate, throwing a rock show-themed gender reveal party and a Disney-clad baby shower for the little one as they anxiously await his arrival.