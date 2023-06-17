Kim Kardashian Congratulates Sister Kourtney & Travis Barker On Baby News

Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian is expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker -- and her sister Kim couldn't be happier!

After Kourtney revealed that she's pregnant on Friday night, Kim took to Instagram to congratulate her sister on the exciting news.

The 42-year-old reality star commented on Kourtney and Travis' joint Instagram announcement, sharing a series of emojis, "🤰🏻🥰🩶🥹🫶🏼😭." Kim also reshared her sister's post on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Congrats !!! We're having a Kravis baby!!"

Although Kourtney's other sisters -- Khloe, Kendall and Kylie -- as well as her mom Kris Jenner yet to comment on the news, her stepdaughter Alabama Barker posted about Kourtney's pregnancy on her Instagram account.

Sharing Kourtney and her dad's video on Instagram, Alabama, 17, simply wrote, "Baby #7."

On Friday night, Kourtney, 44, announced that she and Travis, 47, were expecting their first child together. While watching Travis' band, Blink-182 in concert, the Poosh founder held up a white sign that read: "Travis I'm Pregnant."

Kourtney smiled and jumped in excitement as she revealed the news. After the crowd cheered and Travis saw the sign, the drummer came off stage and ran to Kourtney. The couple embraced and shared a kiss.

For those who don't know, the creative way Kourtney announced her pregnancy was actually an homage to the music video for the Blink-182 hit, "All The Small Things."

Kourtney and Travis posted a video of the announcement on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Kourtney's bestie Stephanie Shepherd was at the concert and was on hand for the announcement. She shared photos from the evening on Instagram, including a shot of Kourtney making the sign.

"fell in love with the girl at the rock show," she captioned the post.

Kourtney and Travis tied the knot in May 2022. While the new baby will mark the couple's first child together, the two are also parents to a total of six kids from previous relationships.

Kourtney shares Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick, while Travis is also dad to Alabama and 19-year-old Landon Barker with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He also helped raise her daughter with Oscar De La Hoya, Atiana.

Kourtney and Travis have been open about their fertility journey. On the Season 3 premiere of "The Kardashians" last month, Kourtney revealed she and her husband had decided to stop IVF.

"We are officially done with IVF. We would love a baby more than anything but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, then I believe it will happen," she said.