Soap World Mourns Death of General Hospital's Tyler Christopher

Christopher, who starred on 'General Hospital' as Nick Cassadine for two decades, died Monday after suffering a "cardiac event."

The soap world is in mourning after the shocking death of General Hospital star, Tyler Christopher.

Former co-stars, Tyler's GH family and more all took to social media following the news of his passing to share tributes to the 50-year-old actor, who suffered a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment Monday.

Alyssa Milano, who appeared alongside Tyler on a 2000 episode of her hit series, Charmed, posted a memorial Tuesday alongside a photo of the pair on set.

"💔 It feels like the world is caving in. Tyler Christopher has passed away. He was a wonderful actor and so good in the Charmed episode Pardon My Past,'" Milano wrote. "I remember him as being a sweet, sweet, soul. May he rest in peace. My condolences to his friends and family."

Kin Shriner, who starred alongside Tyler -- better known on GH as Nick Cassadine -- on the long-running ABC soap opera, also shared his condolences, tweeting, "RIP Tyler. So sad he was a huge talent and I had the pleasure of working with him a few months ago as well as the fun times @GeneralHospital!"

RIP Tyler so sad he was a huge talent and I had the pleasure of working with him a few months ago as well as the fun times @GeneralHospital ! pic.twitter.com/qhnL7JtVA9 — Kin Shriner (@kinshriner) November 1, 2023 @kinshriner

Tyler's co-star, Lisa Locicero, weighed in as well, writing, "Our hearts just keep getting broken.. He always made me laugh.. Rest in peace Tyler.."

General Hospital executive producer, Frank Valentini also mourned Tyler's passing, taking to Instagram to remember the late soap star.

"I am heartbroken over the news of Tyler Christopher's passing," he wrote via the show's official IG account. "He was kind, an incredible actor and a dear friend, who was beloved by our GH family and fans of Nikolas Cassadine. On behalf of everyone at General Hospital, our heartfelt sympathies go out to his loved ones during this difficult time."

GH's Bryan Craig wrote, "RIP Tyler - it's so awful this keeps happening," with The Young and the Restless actor, Doug Davidson, adding, "Oh my God. He was such a beautiful person and an amazing actor. I am in total shock. May God bless his soul."

Bold and the Beautiful star, Sean Kanan, also tweeted, writing, "Stunned to hear that Tyler Christopher passed away. I have no words. RIP my friend."

Tyler's death was initially announced Monday by his GH co-star, Maurice Benard, who wrote, "It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Tyler Christopher. Tyler passed away this morning following a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment. Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting."

He continued, "Tyler was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him. Tyler was an advocate for better mental health and substance use treatment who openly spoke about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol. We are beyond devastated by the loss of our dear friend and pray for his children and his father."

Tyler's manager later confirmed his passing in a statement to E! News.

"I can confirm that Tyler Christopher has passed away this morning," his manager said in the statement. "This news was incredibly shocking, and I am devastated by his loss. He was a very gifted actor, and more importantly, an amazing friend. My heart goes out to his friends and family who loved him so much."

Tyler starred on the ABC soap for nearly two decades. In addition to starring on General Hospital, Tyler appeared on series like Days of Our Lives and The Lying Game as well as the movies Shouting Secrets, Ice Storm and Murder, Anyone?.

In his personal life, Tyler was married to former soap star and longtime actress, Eva Longoria, from 2002 to 2004 before tying the knot with Brienne Pedigo. The pair would go on to divorce in 2021, but welcomed two children during their 13-year relationship -- a son Greysun James, 10, and a 4-year-old daughter, Boheme.