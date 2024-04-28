These Female Celebrities All Dated Much Younger Men

Getty

From Sam Taylor-Johnson to Kristin Cavallari, these women don't mind being in a relationship with men who are much younger than them.

When it comes to love, some couples believe that age is just a number. Despite criticism for those who have a large age gap with their significant other, these couples feel that their love isn’t defined by when they were born. Instead, they focus on their shared interests and bonding experiences as opposed to the gap between them. And while it's typically more socially accepted for the man to be older than his partner, some women don't mind dating people much younger than them. In Hollywood, an older woman dating a younger man happens pretty often -- and many times, it actually works out long-term.

Read on to find out which stars dated younger men…

1. Kristin Cavallari & Mark Estes

When Kristin Cavallari, 37, recently revealed that she was dating 24-year-old content creator Mark Estes, she faced a lot of backlash from fans. Despite the 13-year age gap, Kristin hasn't let it bother her, appearing unfazed in a TikTok video. In the vid, Kristin could be seen mouthing along to the audio which said, "So what are you gonna do about it? Are you gonna arrest me? Are you gonna give me a ticket?"

In the caption, Kristin added, "When they're all up in arms that im dating a 24 year old. Andddd?"

2. Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

There's a 10-year age gap between Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas but to her, it's not a big deal. While speaking about the subject, she pointed out that there's definitely a double standard and people probably wouldn’t be bothered if she were the younger one.

"People gave us a lot of s--t about that and still do. I find it really amazing when you flip it and the guy is older, no one cares and actually people like it," Priyanka once told InStyle.

3. Madonna & Josh Popper

Throughout her career, many of Madonna's boyfriends have been younger than her. The singer, 65, is currently dating 29-year-old Josh Popper and despite the boxing coach being half her age, she is unbothered by criticism. While speaking about her choice to often date younger men, Madonna shared that she "refuses to live a conventional life" and doesn’t care if it’s uncomfortable for others.

"I've created a very unconventional family. I have lovers who are three decades younger than me. This makes people very uncomfortable. I feel like everything I do makes people feel really uncomfortable,” Madonna told Harper's Bazaar. "I believe in freedom of expression, I don't believe in censorship. I believe in equal rights for all people. And I believe women should own their sexuality and sexual expression. I don't believe there’s a certain age where you can’t say and feel and be who you want to be."

4. Demi Moore & Ashton Kutcher

Demi Moore's relationship with Ashton Kutcher caused a lot of controversy back in 2003 when they began dating. Their 15-year age gap often made headlines and was much talked about in the media, especially when they tied the knot several years later. While their marriage ultimately didn’t last, Demi reflected on their romance in her memoir, Inside Out, explaining that she never felt a huge difference between them.

"I was a 40-year-old who had a big life and Ashton’s adult life was just beginning -- I didn't see all that because I was inside of it. I just felt like a 15-year-old girl hoping somebody liked me," Demi wrote, later adding, "He was 25. I was 40. But I’m telling you: we couldn't feel it. We were totally in sync from our very first conversation."

5. Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel

When Miranda Kerr first met Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel, she thought the nine-year age gap between them was too much. Looking back, Miranda told The Times that she thought he was "too young to take seriously" -- but he quickly proved otherwise. The couple went on to tie the knot in 2017 and have since welcomed three children.

"He's 25, but he acts like he’s 50. He’s not out partying," she told The Edit. "He goes to work in Venice [Beach]. He comes home. We don’t go out. We'd rather be at home and have dinner, go to bed early."

6. Sam Taylor-Johnson & Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Aaron Taylor-Johnson was still a teenager when he met his much older wife Sam on the set of their movie Nowhere Boy. At the time, Aaron was 18 and the director was 42. Despite their 24-year age gap and the criticism surrounding their relationship, Sam says their marriage is better than most other couples she knows.

"If I gave a second thought to other people, I would be the unhappiest person, probably still in a miserable marriage. People like to talk about it. I'm like, 'Yeah, but it works better than my last marriage.' It's lasted longer than a lot of my friends’ marriages," Sam told The Hollywood Reporter.

7. Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum is 16 years older than her husband, Tom Kaulitz, but it’s not a big deal to her. Although there are people who are critical of their age gap, Heidi says it doesn’t matter what the public has to say. To her, the only thing that matters is how a relationship works behind closed doors.

"A lot of people were not giving us positive vibes when we first started dating because I'm 16 years older than him. But I feel like if it feels right when you close your door at home and you know what you have together, I think that is the most important thing. You have to cut out all the noise around you. Not everyone is always cheering you on in all things that you do. But I feel like you've got to do what makes you happy. And he made me happy. And we’re still happy and having a great time together," she told SheKnows.

8. Cher & A.E. Edwards

In 2022, Cher surprised fans when she went public with her relationship with A.E. Edwards, a music producer 40 years her junior. The 77-year-old says she broke her dating rules when she met A.E. "because he's just so special." As for their age gap, Cher says she knows it's wild but it truly works for them.

"On paper, it’s kind of ridiculous. But in real life, we get along great. He's fabulous. And I don’t give men qualities that they don't deserve. He's very kind, very smart, he's very talented, and he's really funny. And I think he's quite handsome,” Cher said on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

She continued, "Older men just didn't like me all that much. Do you know what I mean? I have had a couple boyfriends that were hovering around my age, but they just didn’t like me for some reason. And maybe younger men don’t care if you’re funny or outrageous and want to do stupid things, and you have the strong personality. I’m not giving up my personality for anybody, okay?"

9. Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon

When Mariah Carey tied the knot with Nick Cannon in 2008, she was 39 and he was 27. Despite an almost 12-year age gap between them, the couple said they didn’t care and were happy to be together. Mariah explained that she had previously been with an older man and it didn't work out in the long run.

"I don't see what the big deal is," Mariah told the Daily Express. "Should I be with an old fuddy-duddy who would be boring and bleak? I have fun. It doesn't really matter to me. I've already dealt with someone who was older than me. I don't want to go back there. It's not about the age, it's just about finding the right person for you."

Mariah and Nick eventually split -- and Mariah went on to date dancer Bryan Tanaka who was 14 years her junior.

10. Tilda Swinton & Sandro Kopp

Tilda Swinton first met her partner Sandro Kopp while on the set of The Chronicles of Narnia back in 2004. Despite their 18-year age gap, the notoriously private couple have been quietly dating for years. While neither Tilda nor Sandro has spoken out about their relationship, it appears that after almost two decades together, it’s not a big deal.

11. Susan Sarandon & Jonathan Bricklin

Susan Sarandon and Jonathan Bricklin first met in 2010 and went on to date for six years -- despite a 31-year age gap between them. While speaking about their relationship, Susan said a person’s age wasn’t important to her when it came to dating.

"It's the soul of a person that interests me," Susan told Page Six several years into their relationship. "When you are in love, the question of age, sex, color no longer hold any importance."

12. Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

When Gabrielle Union first met Dwyane Wade, she admits she was concerned about their nine-year age gap. But once they began truly getting to know each other, she says that all faded away and she realized it wasn’t a big deal.