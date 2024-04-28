7 Celebrities Who Refuse to Follow Anyone on Instagram

Getty

Zendaya, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and more stars may have millions of followers on Instagram, but they've chosen not to follow anyone at all.

Celebrities may easily rack up millions of followers on Instagram -- but that doesn't mean everyone gets a follow back. In fact, some celebs have chosen not to follow anyone at all, including their closest friends and family. While these stars are still active on social media, they've chosen to wipe their following count for a number of reasons. Whether it's mental health related or because they use a secret account for their personal friends, it's guaranteed you won’t get a follow back from these celebs.

Read on to find out which stars wiped their following list…

1. Zendaya

Zendaya headed into 2024 following a few less people. While she had been keeping up with friends and family on her Instagram account, she unfollowed everyone -- including her boyfriend Tom Holland. While she didn’t explain why she made the move, Zendaya has previously opened up about occasionally stepping back from social media to help her mental health.

"Being on [social media] would kind of make me anxious, or I would start to overthink a little too much. [My fans] want me to ... be happy and exist beyond social media," she told People in 2021.

2. Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish used to follow hundreds of people on Instagram but in 2020, she unfollowed everyone. While she didn't explain her actions, the decision came shortly after she posted and deleted a message about unfollowing abusers on social media. She allegedly unfollowed several famous men and then proceeded to completely wipe her following.

While she's never confirmed why she decided to clear her follow list, Billie admitted to be struggling with social media at the time. Just a few months later Billie had said that she no longer read Instagram comments because it was "ruining her life."

3. Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo also used to follow hundreds of people but her following list is now down to zero. She says it helps her stay off of her phone, especially because she does enjoy Insta-stalking every once in a while. In 2023, after she unfollowed everyone, Olivia admitted that in the past she had accidentally followed an ex she was stalking.

"I had this very embarrassing encounter once where I was stalking my ex as one does. Sue me, sorry. And I accidentally followed him 'cause I was stalking him! I was just following one person, so it was super obvious that I was following him," she said on The Tonight Show. "I have a finsta now, so I’m safe."

4. B​​ad Bunny

B​​ad Bunny doesn't follow anyone on his Instagram account and hasn’t ever really offered an explanation. While he boasts over 46 million followers, he doesn't follow any of them back. It doesn't come as a major shock to his fans though because the musician usually wipes his social media profiles before he makes a major career announcement.

5. Gisele Bundchen

Gisele Bundchen doesn't follow anyone on Instagram -- not even her family. She says it was actually her sister who convinced her to join the app and she's really not a big fan of it all. In a candid interview with Vogue, she said that if it were up to her, her account "would only be pictures of sunsets."

"It's not my generation -- I have to be honest about that. I'm older, wiser. If I had to promote myself in the way girls modeling now have to do, forget it. I wouldn't do it," Gisele told the magazine.

6. Megan Fox

Megan Fox may have over 21 million followers but she doesn’t actually follow anyone herself. Although she at one point reportedly followed her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, that all changed amid breakup rumors in 2023. After wiping any trace of MGK from her feed, she posted a video with the Beyoncé-inspired caption, "You can taste the dishonesty/it’s all over your breath."

Shortly after, she deleted her entire account and when she returned to the platform, she had to clear up rumors that MGK had cheated on her.

"There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to…actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons," Megan wrote in a now-deleted post. "While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all these innocent people alone now."

7. Jason Statham