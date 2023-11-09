Zac Efron Reacts to Matthew Perry Wanting Him to Portray Him in Biopic

Getty

"I mean, when we were filming 17 Again, it was so surreal for me to look across and have him be there, because I've learned so much from him, from his whole life," Efron said of Perry, who tragically passed away last month.

Zac Efron says he would it an honor to portray his late 17 Again costar Matthew Perry in a biopic.

In an interview with PEOPLE at the premiere of The Iron Claw on Wednesday, the actor mourned the passing of the late Friends star, and reacted to Perry's previous comments that he'd want Efron to play him in a biopic.

"I'm honored to hear he was thinking of me to play him," Efron said. "We'll see. I'd be honored to do it."

The 36-year-old -- who said he was "devastated" by Perry's passing -- added that Perry was a "mentor" to him.

"We made a really cool film together," said Efron, who played the younger version of Perry's character in 17 Again. "I looked up to him, I learned comedic timing from that guy. I mean, when we were filming 17 Again, it was so surreal for me to look across and have him be there, because I've learned so much from him, from his whole life."

Model and entertainment reporter Athenna Crosby previously revealed to PEOPLE that Perry "wanted to make a movie about his life and have a biopic made" and "wanted Zac Efron, who's played him already, to play him again because he said he did such a good job." Perry was seen dining with Crosby the day before his death.

On October 28, Perry passed away at the age of 54 after an apparent drowning at his Los Angeles home.

Immediately upon the news of his death, social media was flooded with tributes to the 54-year-old actor, whose life and work had touched millions across the globe.

Many of the posts were from colleagues who had worked with Perry over the years, including Salma Hayek and his Friends family, who released a joint statement Monday afternoon.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," the cast said in their statement to PEOPLE. "There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

