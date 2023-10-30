Matthew Perry's 'Devastated' Friends Costars Release Joint Statement After His Death

Getty

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer speak out on the death of costar and "family" member Matthew Perry.

Matthew Perry's Friends costars have broken their silence on his sudden death.

On Monday, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer released a joint statement to PEOPLE, sharing their immediate reaction on his passing while promising to honor him further when they have more time to grieve.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," they began. "There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

"In time we will say more, as and when we are able," the group continued. "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

The Friends star died by an apparent drowning at his Los Angeles home over the weekend. Immediately upon news of his death, social media was flooded with tributes to the actor, whose life and work had touched millions across the globe. Many of the posts were from colleagues who had worked with Perry over the years.

He was 54.