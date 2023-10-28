Matthew Perry Dead at 54: Hollywood Reacts

Getty

The "Friends" star was found Saturday at his Los Angeles area residence dead from an apparent drowning, law enforcement sources told TMZ

Beloved Friends star Matthew Perry is dead at 54, according to TMZ.

Perry was discovered at his residence in the Los Angeles area on Saturday, Sources told the outlet. First responders arrived on the scene after getting a call for a cardiac arrest. TMZ was told the actor appeared to have drowned.

Per the outlet, Perry was discovered in a jacuzzi. No drugs were found and no foul play is suspected in the death.

Perry achieved icon status with his turn as Chandler Bing on mega-hit Friends, which ran for 10 seasons after debuting in the sitcom heyday of the mid '90s. His comedic style and unforgettable mannerism earned him fans across the globe, spanning generations.

He went on to star in several films, including The Whole Nine Yards (with Bruce Willis) and Fools Rush In (opposite Salma Hayek).

The actor detailed his history with substance abuse, and ultimate sobriety, as well as his life behind-the-scenes of his favorite films and television shows in his memoir "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," which was published just shy of a year ago.

Fans and friends alike mourned the sudden passing of one of Hollywood's brightest comedic lights.

Read on to see how celebrities across the entertainment industry grieved Perry on social media.

Story developing...

Oh no no no no no! Matty!

Oh man. My heart breaks. Matty...

Matthew and I have known each other since were were 16 years old. Oh man. No words. Rest in peace sweet @MatthewPerry. 💔😔 pic.twitter.com/yDvKcyorR8 — Meredith Salenger (@MeredthSalenger) October 29, 2023 @MeredthSalenger

Shocked and saddened to just hear about the passing of Matthew Perry in a tragic drowning. He is one of the many talented and incredible success stories from my hometown of Ottawa Canada. Rest in peace Matthew. — Tom Green (@tomgreenlive) October 29, 2023 @tomgreenlive

Oh no!!! Matthew Perry!! You sweet, troubled soul!! May you find peace and happiness in Heaven, making everyone laugh with your singular wit!!! 💔 💔 💔 — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) October 29, 2023 @MiraSorvino

Shocked and saddened by the news of the sudden passing of @MatthewPerry. You gave the whole world the priceless gifts of light and laughter. May you rest in peace and I will keep you, your family and close friends in my prayers. — Dr. Paul S. Nassif (@DrPaulNassif) October 29, 2023 @DrPaulNassif

As the biggest Friends SuperFan -the news of Mathew Perry passing feels like the loss of an actual friend. I am devastated. He had such a horrible battle I hope his soul is finally at peace. 💔 — Stephanie Pratt (@stephaniepratt) October 29, 2023 @stephaniepratt

What a tragic piece of news to read. My heart goes out to his loved ones and long time cast mates. https://t.co/86iruEP5G0 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 29, 2023 @GeorgeTakei

RIP Matthew Perry, 54.

The Friends star was a great actor, but by his own admission, a very tormented guy. His recent autobiography about his addiction-ravaged life was one of the most powerful, honest and revealing I’ve ever read. Such sad news. pic.twitter.com/RxAA1V1fr6 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 29, 2023 @piersmorgan

RIP Matthew Perry. His talent was a gift to us all ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1JQXLTKoKp — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) October 29, 2023 @sarahcpr

RIP Mathew Perry 😞 — Mike The Situation ☝🏻 (@ItsTheSituation) October 29, 2023 @ItsTheSituation

Holy shit Matthew Perry no F*kin way — Ian Bohen (@IanBohen) October 29, 2023 @IanBohen