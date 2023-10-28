Matthew Perry Dead at 54: Hollywood Reacts

The "Friends" star was found Saturday at his Los Angeles area residence dead from an apparent drowning, law enforcement sources told TMZ

Beloved Friends star Matthew Perry is dead at 54, according to TMZ.

Perry was discovered at his residence in the Los Angeles area on Saturday, Sources told the outlet. First responders arrived on the scene after getting a call for a cardiac arrest. TMZ was told the actor appeared to have drowned.

Per the outlet, Perry was discovered in a jacuzzi. No drugs were found and no foul play is suspected in the death.

Perry achieved icon status with his turn as Chandler Bing on mega-hit Friends, which ran for 10 seasons after debuting in the sitcom heyday of the mid '90s. His comedic style and unforgettable mannerism earned him fans across the globe, spanning generations.

He went on to star in several films, including The Whole Nine Yards (with Bruce Willis) and Fools Rush In (opposite Salma Hayek).

The actor detailed his history with substance abuse, and ultimate sobriety, as well as his life behind-the-scenes of his favorite films and television shows in his memoir  "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," which was published just shy of a year ago.

Fans and friends alike mourned the sudden passing of one of Hollywood's brightest comedic lights.

Read on to see how celebrities across the entertainment industry grieved Perry on social media.

