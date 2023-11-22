Robert Kardashian's Cousin Details 'Screaming' Match Between His Mom and Kris Jenner: 'You Ruined Our Family'

Hulu/Getty

Robert Kardashian's cousin, Cici, opened up to Khloe about the major fallout in their family following his divorce from Kris -- and why he was "furious" with her until the day he died.

Khloe Kardashian got the real tea on her family history on the latest episode of The Kardashians.

In the new hour, she sat down with cousin Cici Bussey -- who is actually her late father Robert Kardashian's first cousin -- for an on-camera interview she hoped to later share with her siblings.

"She is the Kardashian family history. To our full Armenian side, she is the gatekeeper to all. I just want stories of my dad when he was younger, family, of my mom, she knows it all because she was around for all of it," Khloe explained before the sit-down. "And then I'm gonna edit it up and give the videos to my siblings. It's like a time capsule but on video."

But Khloe probably ended up getting a lot more than she bargained for when the subject of her parents' divorce came up. It came up when Khloe asked for the biggest lesson Cici learned from her father, with Bussey saying, "Family first."

Recalling phone calls she would get from Robert's mother, Helen, Cici said Khloe's grandmother would exclaim, "What's she doing?! We gotta fix it!"

"And your dad got mad at me because your grandma said, 'Nobody can talk to her,'" claimed Cici, referring to Kris Jenner. "And I said, 'I can't do that, because then I wouldn't be able to talk to Kourtney, Kimberly, Khloe and Rob.' So I was outed and nobody talked to me and your dad didn't talk to me. And he was furious at me until he died and that's my biggest regret."

Khloe tried to ease Cici's pain by telling her she had no doubt in her mind that her father would be "so proud" of her for remaining so close with the rest of the family following his death -- despite Cici thinking, "I went up against the Kardashians and I wasn't supposed to."

She then spilled a little more about the strife in the family at the time of the split -- revealing an alleged confrontation between Helen and Kris as well.

"One day, during this time, your grandmother Helen went over to the house and she said to Kris, 'Come outside.' She's screaming at her, screaming!" claimed Cici, who said Khloe's grandmother was shouting things like, "I worked so hard my whole life, you have ruined our family, the Kardashian castle has crumbled!'"

That being said, Cici felt "deep down" Helen wanted Kris back in her life -- and claimed Khloe's grandmother was so excited when Jenner married Caitlyn Jenner shortly after the split.

"They were in People [magazine] and she carried that People magazine around as if it was her child and that's when she was 'not even supposed to like her,'" said Cici. "She was so proud [Kris] rose up and she survived. She didn't crumble. The castle crumbled, your mom didn't crumble."

During the interview, Cici also claimed that Kim Kardashian "snuck" Kris in to see Robert while he was on his death bed.

"They said their goodbyes. I think they professed their love and she said, 'You're the love of my life,' and he said the same thing and he died," said Bussey. "[Their relationship] was fabulous and amazing until it wasn't. And that's the truth. It was magical until it wasn't. And that one day, it ended."

Robert Kardashian passed away on September 30, 2003 at just 59 years old, following a battle with esophageal cancer.