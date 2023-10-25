Khloe Kardashian Grills Mom Kris Jenner on Why She Cheated on Her Father Robert Kardashian

Hulu

"What was the mindset when you cheated ... what was my dad not doing that made you want to look elsewhere?" Khloe asked her mom Kris on the latest episode of The Kardashians.

Kris Jenner is opening up about her own cheating scandal and how she's found some peace with her past behavior.

On Thursday's new episode of The Kardashians, the momager wondered whether Khloe Kardashian would regret not taking Tristan Thompson back following his (many) indiscretions. As the mother-daughter duo spoke, Khloe flipped the conversation back onto her mom and began grilling her on her own affair.

"What was the mindset when you cheated? When you did that with my dad and you had four kids and a family, this whole thing?" asked Khloe. "Yes, I know you were really young, which is a big factor."

Jenner and Robert Kardashian were married from 1978 until 1991, with Kris admitting in her memoir that she cheated on him with a younger soccer player in 1989; she would have been around 34 at the time, following the births of Khloe, Kim, Kourtney and Rob.

"I think being really young and dumb is something that plays into it because you don't really understand the consequences of your actions," Kris told her daughter, who then asked, "What was my dad not doing that made you want to look elsewhere?"

"I don't know because he was such a great husband and such a great dad and I think that I fell into a situation where I thought that the grass was greener somewhere else and I made a huge mistake, that's my life's biggest regret," Jenner continued.

She continued to reflect on the past in a confessional, saying that even after the pair got divorced, she and Robert "became best friends."

"We talked on the phone all day long ... and I did have regrets, I thought, 'Wow, what was I thinking?!'" Kris continued. "I just want Khloe to be really careful when she makes these decisions and she lets somebody go."

She went on to tell Khloe that while she was "not proud of the way that I behaved during that time," she still felt that "everything happens for a reason." Kris added, "I do live my life thinking God has a plan and without that whole thing happening, there never would have been Kendall and Kylie."

Kris married Caitlyn Jenner the same year her divorce from Robert was finalized; they went on to welcome both Kendall and Kylie Jenner before they eventually split in September 2014.