Kylie Jenner and Tristan Thompson Finally Hash Out Jordyn Woods Mess on The Kardashians

Jenner calls out some of the "dumb ass s--t" Thompson's done in the past, before both she and Khloe reveal where they stand with Jordyn Woods now and Tristan offers up an apology to her too.

Tristan Thompson went on an apology tour with Khloe Kardashian's sisters on the latest episode of The Kardashians.

While Tristan previously apologized (off-camera) to Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Rob Kardashian for how he mistreated Khloe by repeatedly cheating on her and keeping a paternity scandal from her until it blew up in public, he hadn't yet gotten closure with either Kourtney Kardashian or Kylie Jenner.

Thanks to a lot of work with a therapist for the past two years, he felt he was finally in a place where he could "really see and own up to the mistakes I made" in a way he hadn't before. He hoped to talk with both Kylie and Kourtney to continue clearing the air with Khloe's family.

"In this family, if you do something to one of us, it affects every one. And they're entitled to their feelings," Khloe warned him. "It's not some small thing that happened, but time has gone by. It's done. My son is here, your other son is here and some of their emotions have settled down. Not forgotten, not forgiven, but settled down."

He told Khloe he felt "bad" for helping drive a wedge between Kylie and Jordyn Woods, who he made a move on at a Valentine's Day party back in 2020.

"Especially me being the older one, I should have handled it differently, I should have handled it more like the older person, the elder statesman," he then said, as Khloe reminded him one can be "old and not wise." Khloe went on to say that she has "forgiven Jordyn," saying the two have "moved on" and there's "no bad blood" between them anymore.

Before Tristan sat down with Kylie, however, Khloe did -- letting her sister know Thompson hoped to bury the hatchet. When talking to Kylie, Khloe revealed Kendall also "doesn't like [Tristan] very much," though it's unclear whether he'll attempt to make amends with her as well.

Kylie said she would "love" to speak with Tristan, adding that she's "cool" with him. That being said, Jenner added it was a bit "confusing" for her because while she loves Tristan as a person, there was still a "sense of distrust" because of what he did to Khloe. "I think it would be a good thing for us to just talk about everything that happened," she concluded.

Finally, Tristan showed up at Kylie's home ... and he began with a pretty lengthy apology.

"I wanted to talk to you. I think it's been long overdue. It really bothers me because it's like, we've always had such a dope relationship and everyone got affected differently, but I think you were affected the most by the situation, losing a sister basically," he started off. "You lost Jordyn, who was a big part of your life. I know how much she meant to your life and your connection was, you were two peas in a pod."

"The fact I put myself in her situation that wasn't right and wasn't smart, made it tough for you and Khloe. You have your best friend and your sister, who you love more than anyone else. It's 100% on me," he continued. "I wanna say I'm sorry and I feel bad about it, the fact that I came with my poor decisions and being a f---king idiot and just being young and stupid. I wanted to say I'm sorry again for that. Life is so short. It sucks because even though we made our mistakes, sometimes it's hard to come back from situations like that."

Kylie appreciated his words, adding that she felt she was "so codependent" with Woods that the space between them following the scandal may not have been a bad thing.

"I could have never imagined my life without her. We would have probably been still living together [had nothing happened,]" she told him. "I think she needed to grow without me and I needed to grow without her. But Jordyn and I are cool. We still talk and catch up, we're good."

He asked for Jenner to let Jordyn know he apologized to her as well, acknowledging the relationship between the two friends "went a different direction" because he was "a f--king idiot." Jenner threw it right back at him, joking, "You do some dumb ass s--t" before asking why he did it.

"I think you have such a great heart and good energy and to know you is to love you," she added. "It is confusing. Some of the s--t you do is really f--king crazy. It's just hard to forgive the things that you did to Khloe, but I want to move on from that."

Tristan then admitted he was selfish and didn't understand "the value of good people" at the time, adding he hopes he can prove he's trustworthy again with his actions going forward. "I'm trying to right my wrongs as best as I can while I'm here," he added, before Jenner got a little emotional as he talked about wanting to be a good influence and role model for his children and make them proud.

"I just want the best for Khloe, she's the most magical person on the planet and she deserves the absolute best," concluded Kylie, before the pair hugged it out and Tristan went on his way ... straight to Kourtney's for another stop on his tour.