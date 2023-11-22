Kourtney Kardashian Calls Out Family for 'Normalizing' Bad Behavior During Tristan Thompson Confrontation

Hulu

Kourtney continues to grill Tristan on his past behavior and points out how a lot of the men in the Kardashians' lives are granted more grace than they maybe deserve -- before Tristan reveals whether he truly wants to get back together with Khloe.

Kourtney Kardashian's tense conversation with Tristan Thompson continued on this week's episode of The Kardashians, as he tries to make amends to Khloe Kardashian's family for all he's put her through.

As she wondered whether he could relate with sociopaths or narcissists who feel little empathy for their actions, Tristan told Kourtney she was valid in her feelings about him -- before saying all he wants for Khloe is for her to be happy, whether her happiness involves something romantic with him or not.

That led Kardashian to ask Thompson whether his goal was to get back with her and, if so, what he's doing to make that happen.

"First of all, would I love to be with your sister and spend the rest of my life with her? Of course. My goal is to have my family back as a whole unit," he told her. "Even though I never grew up with a happy household, I always wanted it. But I've done things that put myself in a position out of that. All I can do ... is be the best dad I can be, paying it forward to those that are looking up to me and setting a good example."

Kourtney reminded him that taking accountability is the first step in sparking real change, adding that all their kids watch for their actions, just not their words.

"Exactly, so I want to be a good example for them," Tristan responded. "I always tell Khloe, when it comes to True and having that conversation, it's on me to have that conversation because daddy failed you and mommy. Mommy didn't fail you."

As the conversation continued, Kourtney began to take a bigger picture look at her family and how they deal with some of the messy situations the men in their lives have put them in in the past. For Tristan, of course, it was his cheating and paternity scandals.

"I feel like in this family, you guys are so lucky, all the guys, because for whatever reason it's held a priority of let's keep everyone happy and getting along and let's make sure Tristan's at Christmas Eve and everyone's there and it's one big happy family," she said, pointing out how the family makes accommodations for those who have wronged them.

"For some reason that takes a priority in this family over setting a boundary or having someone's back," she continued. "It's interesting to me ... it's lucky for you guys, it is great for the kids."

Tristan said he was "not proud" of who he used to be, but was of the man he was "becoming." He added that in order for that change to happen, he had to "fall, hit rock bottom first." He then thanked her for hearing him out -- saying she didn't really need to and could have been the sibling to say, "F--k him, I don't give a f--k if he's turning into a priest, I don't give a s--t" -- as he vowed to show her progress with his actions.

"I'm not here to hold a grudge. I think that was the point in having the conversation. I do believe that people can grow," Kourtney said in a confessional after the chat. "It was interesting to me, the work that he's doing and the path that he's on, because when your words don't match your actions, it's concerning. Talk is cheap."

"In our family, everyone can tend to normalize these behaviors of some of the men in our lives and I don't want to show my daughter that that's okay," she concluded. "I think having forgiveness and having grace is right, but also having really clear boundaries is important."