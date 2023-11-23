Thanksgiving Day Parade, Football, and National Dog Show: How to Watch

There's plenty of live TV to watch on Turkey Day from three football games, a dog show and of course the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Thanksgiving is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season, being surrounded by family, friendship, food -- and great TV! While the meal is being prepped and the apple pie is being baked, make sure to take some time to relax and enjoy holiday programming to get you in the spirit.

Begin the day with the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and then tune into The National Dog Show later in the day. And, of course, there's always plenty of football being broadcast for all the sports fans in the family.

Find out what you should be watching on Thanksgiving...

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

This year's parade will be emceed by returning hosts -- and Today show anchors -- Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker, while Carlos Adyan and Andrea Meza are set to host the simulcast on Telemundo.

The parade will air from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. in all time zones.

A re-broadcast will air from 2-5:30 p.m.

The parade will be broadcast on NBC and streamed on Peacock. It'll also be available on any streamer that offers NBC in its packages including Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Sling TV.

2023 National Dog Show

The 2023 National Dog Show will air on NBC immediately after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. It's set to start on Thursday, November 23 at 12 p.m. local time with a 2 hour running time.

It can also be streamed on Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

2023 NFL Thanksgiving Day Game Schedule

Sports fans can tune in to three different football games on Thursday. The games are spread out throughout the day.

Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions — 12:30 p.m. ET on FOX

Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys — 4:30 p.m ET on CBS