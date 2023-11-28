Wild Video: 12-Year-Old Boy In Stolen Fork Lift Leads Police on 'Very Dangerous' Chase

YouTube

The vehicle, which was unlocked and had the keys hidden inside the cab, was stolen from the local middle school.

A 12-year-old boy from Ann Arbor, Michigan led cops on a low-speed chase lasting about an hour over the weekend, after allegedly stealing a forklift.

The local police department released dashcam video of the pursuit, which happened Saturday evening, on Monday ... showing a ton of patrol cars do their best to apprehend the kid in the stolen Construction Genie GTH-636 Telehandler, equipped with a forklift.

Throughout the footage, officers are heard telling the kid to pull over, as he runs stop signs and red lights, cuts across sidewalks and hits multiple vehicles -- including a white van, which goes flying onto a neighborhood lawn after being struck. While the stolen vehicle passes a number of drivers on the road, it appears he only hits parked cars.

"We can't stop this thing," one officer can be heard saying in the video.

According to Ann Arbor police, they were called to Forsythe Middle School around 6:45pm on Saturday evening, responding to a report of a juvenile attempting to steal a construction vehicle. After locating the forklift being driven with no lights on, "multiple officers initiated a pursuit of the vehicle at speeds of 15 to 20mph with emergency lights and sirens on," say police.

"During the pursuit, the driver of the stolen vehicle traveled through the Georgetown Boulevard neighborhood, striking approximately ten parked vehicles," added authorities.

Eventually, the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office picked up the pursuit about a half-hour into the chase and took over from there "and followed the vehicle until the driver stopped at approximately 7:53pm in the area of M-14 and Gotfredson." The video above cuts off when Ann Arbor police back off the pursuit.

The child, whose name has not been released publicly, was taken into custody and "later lodged at the juvenile detention center."

According to the preliminary investigation, the boy "juvenile gained access to the construction vehicle at Forsyth Middle School," with police saying the "vehicle was unlocked with the keys hidden inside the cab." Nobody was injured during the pursuit.