Hilary Farr Leaving Love It or List It, Reveals How Costar David Visentin Reacted to Shocking Exit

Getty

After 19 seasons on HGTV's Love It or List It, series star Hilary Farr is stepping away from the show.

Farr confirmed the news to People on Friday, saying she first made the decision after completing the show's 19th season, before reconsidering and doubling down on her choice when production began on Season 20.

"I thought that everyone had accepted it, but they hadn't," she explained. "Everyone came back and said, 'So, Love It or List It?'" Farr recalled, saying she did "rethink it again and really examine it" -- before ultimately deciding "the answer was no ... it's just time."

As for why she decided to exit the long-running home renovation show now, Farr said it was "time for me to move on and meet new challenges."

"I've given it so many years of my life. It's got me through hard times. It's got the audiences through hard times. It has evolved into a mainstay of people's lives and it's been incredibly gratifying," she explained.

After she "told everyone I'm done," Farr said her costar David Visentin had a hard time accepting the truth. "He didn't believe me. He said, 'Oh, you say that,'" she shared, before adding she'll miss "everything" about her now- former colleague.

"I was working all the way through cancer and he was always there," she continued, promising their friendship wouldn't suddenly "disappear" following her decision.

"He had his little rough patches too here and there, and we were there for each other," she added. "Yeah, that's a biggie. I don't know that that's going to change."

She told the outlet she'll probably still watch the show if they end up replacing her and continue without her, while also not ruling out a third season of her other HGTV series, Tough Love.

A release from HGTV on her exit touted the most current season's 24 million viewers, along with statements from both Farr and Visentin.

"It's been a wonderful 12 years. I'm so grateful to the network for their support and to my fans who have stayed loyal and true. David and I will remain friends forever and I expect him to be as fabulously and hilariously annoying as ever," said Hilary. "Love It or List It has had such a true impact on so many lives, including mine, but now it’s time for me to embrace new challenges that have come my way. If this is my legacy, it's a great one."