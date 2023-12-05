Julia Roberts on Why She Decided to Share Rare Photo of Twins on Instagram

Getty

Roberts, who shares twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, with husband, Danny Moder, posted the photo in honor of their 19th birthday.

Julia Roberts is sharing the reason she posted a photo of her twins on social media.

Roberts took to Instagram last week to share a throwback of her children, Hazel and Phinnaeus, in honor of their 19th birthday.

While promoting her new movie, Leave the World Behind, Roberts spoke with Extra, where she revealed that the post allowed her to celebrate the twins without also "infringing on their privacy."

"It is something to be celebrated, and I know Instagram is a place where people like to share happy things," Roberts shared.

She continued, "I love them so much and I really did just happen to come upon this cute picture."

"It allows me to share something as a proud parent of them without infringing on their privacy at all," Roberts added.

The sweet shot sees a smiling Roberts holding onto the pair of them, sitting cross-legged in what appears to be a living room.

"✨✨19✨✨ There are no words for the joy, the fun, the wild rumpus of life together. 💕," the Pretty Woman actress captioned the black-and-white photo.

Roberts shares son Henry, 16, with husband Danny Moder, as well, who she also gushed about while promoting the new Netflix movie.

"Well, it all starts with Danny Moder, you know?" Julia said while speaking about her family on The Today Show. "He's just really our anchor and our person. And in the most beautiful way, the captain of our ship, you know, truly."

She continued, "And its not, like, giving it all away to him. It's just that for me, understanding how deeply felt life could be really started with him."

The pair have been married since 2002 after meeting on the set of the movie The Mexican. They would go on to welcome Hazel and Phinnaeus in 2004, and Henry three years later in 2007.

Leave the World Behind hits Netflix December 8.