Police Discover 'Potential' Los Angeles Serial Killer Was Already Behind Bars

LAPD/Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Police announced Friday they were seeking a potential serial killer targeting unhoused men, before revealing Saturday their suspect was already in custody in connection with another homicide.

The Los Angeles Police Department didn't have to look far for a suspected "potential serial killer" targeting unhoused men in the city -- as the man they were looking for was already behind bars for another crime.

On Friday, the LAPD held a press conference asking for the public's help identifying a person they believe is responsible for three separate murders of persons experiencing homelessness.

"I commend the LAPD for creating a dedicated task force to uncover the identity of a potential serial killer preying on the most vulnerable in our community," said District Attorney George Gascón in a release, while vowing to "stand united in our pursuit of justice, unwavering against the darkness that preys on the most defenseless among us."

At the time, all police had to go on was a grainy photo showing a man in a light hoodie (above left), as well as his "dark-colored sedan."

The next morning, Saturday, authorities announced a surprising break in the case, revealing they already had their suspect -- identified as Jerrid Joseph Powell, 33 -- in custody well before the prior press conference.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, 42-year-old San Dimas resident Nicholas Simbolon was robbed in his own garage after parking his car. "The suspect," said sheriffs, "senselessly shot the victim and fled the crime scene." The victim's wife called 911, but he died from his injuries.

After detectives obtained surveillance footage revealing the victim had been followed home from an EV charging station nearby, they were able to identity a vehicle of interest and entered it into a law enforcement database as a "Wanted, Armed and Dangerous" vehicle. That vehicle was then spotted by a license plate reader and officers with the Beverly Hills Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Thursday morning; Powell was behind the wheel at the time.

"During a search of the vehicle, a firearm was found. Homicide detectives believe the gun that was recovered in the suspect's vehicle was likely used in the robbery-murder; however, a ballistic examination of the firearm will be performed to determine if the firearm was connected with this murder," read a release.

"The Los Angeles Police Department – Robbery Homicide Division detectives believe Powell is the suspect wanted in the three murders that occurred in the City of Los Angeles," added LAPD, who claimed "ballistic examination determined that the firearm was connected to all murders."

The three unhoused men killed over a four-day span last week -- ranging in age from 37 to 62 -- were all shot while sleeping alone on sidewalks or in alleyways. No motive has been revealed, with LAPD Chief Michael Moore saying they were killed "without provocation."

Speaking with ABC News, Moore also said he doubted the four known victims are the only ones who allegedly fell prey to Powell.

"I'm highly suspicious of that. I don't see how when you look at the sequence of accounts in four days, four individuals are brutally murdered, and the manner in which they occurred. I'm highly suspicious that this did not start just Sunday morning, less than a week ago," he said.