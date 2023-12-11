YouTube Star's Girlfriend Shot By Ex, Before Taking Own Life In Shocking Footage Shared To Social Media

Instagram

Hunter Avallone posted a terrifying video showing him and girlfriend/Twitch star Holle Peno hiding from her ex after being shot, before a police confrontation ends with the gunman taking his own life.

Terrifying video shared to social media by YouTube star Hunter Avallone documents the moment he and his girlfriend, Twitch personality Holle Peno, hid from her ex-boyfriend after he allegedly shot her ... before ultimately taking his own life in a police standoff.

Avallone, who has more than half a million followers on YouTube, documented the horrific ordeal and uploaded the video to both Instagram and X on Friday.

"WARNING: GRAPHIC — I'm still trying to process this and I'm most likely in shock as I write this. But only a few hours ago, Holle's ex boyfriend Conrad showed up at my apartment building with a shotgun," claimed Avallone. "He shot through my building door, injuring Holle's leg in the process."

Warning: The video below is disturbing.

"I recorded the final moments in which we're hiding on the back porch. You can hear him shoot at police before ultimately taking his own life ... in my own f--king apartment hallway," he continued. "Still trying to process this. Holle and I are physically ok but mentally, this is gonna do some serious damage. Holle has been amazing and she's been incredibly brave and strong throughout this ordeal."

In the footage, Avallone is heard talking to someone on the phone -- likely the police in Martinsburg, West Virginia -- as the pair hide on his back porch.

"Conrad has shot Holle in the leg. Excuse me? We don't know. All I know is we got a call from my landlord that said he was trying to get into the building, the suspect," he says. "The suspect was trying to get into the building and then there was something shady about it, we didn't know."

"He had a gun under his coat," adds Holle, whose leg is bleeding in the video.

"He had a gun under his coat when he came out and we walked ... he's at the door!" Hunter then exclaims, before telling the police to "please hurry" as they hear pounding on the door.

The video then cuts, before police can be heard shouting, "Show me your f---king hands!." A number of gunshots are then heard, before the footage ends.

This was Conrad’s final text message with Holle after she’d been injured. He shot himself shortly after. This is an ongoing investigation and I am not able to say a whole lot yet. But goddamn this was terrifying. pic.twitter.com/MEHAIdT4qm — HUNTER AVALLONE (@HunterAA6) December 8, 2023 @HunterAA6

According to Avallone, her ex was also texting with her as the incident unfolded -- posting an alleged screen shot of Peno pleading with him to "please surrender" because she was "losing a lot of blood." He allegedly responded by saying he "never meant for that," while telling her to "leave him" -- likely referring to Hunter. "I should have killed the coward," he added.

In a statement to the Daily Mail, the Martinsburg Police Department confirmed "an unidentified male arrived at the location armed with a shotgun. The individual discharged the firearm through the exterior door of the building, striking a female victim."

"Responding immediately to the scene, Martinsburg Police officers engaged with the armed suspect as he attempted to breach an interior apartment door while continuing to fire his weapon," they added, saying, "a brief exchange of gunfire ensued, resulting in the suspect taking his own life."

On Friday, Peno also took to X to share graphic photos of her injuries -- showing her shot up leg and captioning the post, "I am in the hospital. Conrad showed up to Hunter's house with a shotgun and shot me in the leg, we are safe now, and Hunter is thankfully unharmed. Conrad was shot dead. Really struggling right now, wtf just happened."

She shared an update on Saturday, saying she was just "Starting to come out of shock."

"I feel so torn up inside. I loved him for 11 years despite the abuse, and he couldn't love me enough to let me leave. I am sad, and angry, and sorry, and heartbroken... I am struggling rn," she claimed. "It hurts. I can't Believe he did that. I keep thinking what i could have done differently.. But looking at the situation as if it were a friend and not myself... I took a bullet for someone I love, and I protected them with my life. I was so brave, I did all I could have, it's not my fault."

I have to keep reminding myself that I have to get through this, if not for me, for all of you. It's hard. pic.twitter.com/uqNu1MZ0Zh — 🔔Jolle🔔 (@hollepeno) December 10, 2023 @hollepeno

She then posted an emotional video to social media on Sunday, crying while addressing the camera.

"It hurts. I'm hurting. I have to live knowing what happened, live seeing him like that. It feels like my soul was ripped in half," she said. "Every time I close my eyes, I see him laying there. I hate that was the last time that I saw him. He wasn't all bad, he was good sometimes. I keep expecting to get a text or call, I can't believe that he's gone. He was texting me right before it happened. This doesn't feel real."

In the comments on Instagram, Avallone wrote, "Baby you were so brave. We worked immensely well as a team and despite both of us being in fight or flight we both managed to get out in time, call the police, wrap your wound, and keep an eye out for Conrad from both potential points of entry. I'm so sorry you went through this. Just so so sorry."