Mark Wahlberg Recalls Crashing Frat Party at Daughter Ella's College: 'It Was Nuts'

"They were having the most fun I've ever seen anybody have, ever!" said the actor, who visited his 20-year-old daughter at Clemson University back in September.

Mark Wahlberg may not have attended a university, but he got a taste of college life earlier this year.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor -- who was promoting his new film The Family Plan -- revealed he attended a frat party while visiting his 20-year-old daughter Ella at Clemson University during parents' weekend back in September.

"They were having the most fun I've ever seen anybody have, ever! Even more than her coming to Vegas," Wahlberg, 52, said, "I was at the frat house and, you know, a couple of spots in town.

"It was nuts," he continued, adding, "Parents' weekend was incredible."

Since the Ted star's career began when he was a teenager, he never attended college himself. If he, hypothetically, did go to college, Wahlberg joked that he'd still be there.

"I would still be at the frat house," he quipped. "I'd be a 25th year senior, yeah."

Wahlberg's Family Plan costar, Michelle Monaghan, chimed in, joking that Wahlberg would be "the grandfather, the patriarch of the fraternity!"

"Oh, that's actually another movie idea right there!" Wahlberg said. "You just gave me a new movie."

In addition to Ella, Wahlberg also shares sons Michael, 17, and Brendan, 15, and daughter Grace, 13, with wife Rhea Durham.

The father of four posted about his visit to Clemson University back in September, sharing a video on Instagram of himself hitting up "the best steakhouse in town" to see if they had his Flecha Azul Tequila.

In another post from his trip to South Carolina, Wahlberg can be seen hanging out and talking with the Clemon football team.

