Derek Hough Says Wife Hayley Erbert Will Need Skull Implant Surgery After Craniectomy

"Her recovery process has been nothing short of a miracle," the DWTS judge wrote, sharing a video of himself and Erbert, who was wearing a medical helmet following her emergency craniectomy.

A little over a week after the Dancing with the Stars judge announced that his wife was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma and required an emergency craniectomy, Hough shared how Erbert is doing amid her recovery, revealing that she'll need skull implant surgery.

On Friday, the professional dancer, 38, posted a video to Instagram, in which he can be seen walking with Erbert, 29, who was wearing a medical helmet, at the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

"As you all know, the past week has been a challenging journey for us due to a life-threatening event that suddenly came into our lives. It was a time filled with uncertainty and fear, going from living our dreams onstage, to a nightmare in an instant," Hough began in his caption. "But today, we are filled with hope and relief as we share with you an update."

"Hayley is doing well. Her recovery process has been nothing short of a miracle," he continued. "She still has a ways to go with another surgery, hopefully in a few weeks, to insert a skull implant to replace the piece that was removed during the craniectomy. It will restore the skull to its natural shape and protect the brain from injury."

Hough went on to express his gratitude toward those who have sent their love and support.

"Thank you for the incredible support and medical care she has received," he wrote. "It's been a profound reminder of how fragile life can be and how quickly things can change. But, it has also shown us the incredible strength and resilience that lies within us and the power of having a supportive community around us."

"We cannot express enough gratitude to each of you for your unwavering support, messages, prayers and undeniable loving energy we have both felt during this time," he continued.

Hough added that although this holiday season isn't what they "envisioned, it's one that we’re incredibly grateful to have."

"We look forward to cherishing these moments with a deeper appreciation for life and the people in it," he wrote, before concluding, "We love you all 🙏🏼❤️ With heartfelt thanks, Hayley and Derek."

On December 7, the TV personality took to Instagram to announce Erbert had been hospitalized and rushed into emergency surgery.

Hough revealed Erbert was being treated for a cranial hematoma, which occurs when blood collects in the skull, after experiencing symptoms while the couple was on their Symphony of Dance tour.

"At the end of last night's tout performance in Washington, D.C., my wife Hayley became disoriented and was taken to the hospital," Hough wrote. "She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy. She is in stable condition."

He continued, "I want to thank the first responders and medical personnel who have cared for and continue to care for her. I ask for your prayers and positivity during this time."

The TV personality posted another update the next day, sharing that he's always been "inspired" by his wife's "will, her strength, and her resilience."

"She is now on a long road to recovery," he added, before thanking everyone for their support.

Hough and Erbert are newlyweds, tying the knot on August 26 before kicking off their Symphony of Dance tour in September.