Derek Hough's Wife Hayley Erbert Hospitalized, Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Getty

Hough said his wife "became disoriented" after a performance in DC, before an emergency craniectomy.

Derek Hough is sharing some health news about his wife, Hayley Erbert.

On Thursday, the Dancing with the Stars judge took to Instagram to announce Erbert had been hospitalized and rushed into emergency surgery.

Hough revealed Erbert was being treated for a cranial hematoma, which occurs when blood collects in the skull, after experiencing symptoms while the couple was on their Symphony of Dance tour.

"At the end of last night's tout performance in Washington, D.C., my wife Hayley became disoriented and was taken to the hospital," Hough wrote. "She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy. She is in stable condition."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

He continued, "I want to thank the first responders and medical personnel who have cared for and continue to care for her. I ask for your prayers and positivity during this time."

Hough's post was met with lots of love in the comments, from friends, fellow celebs and those in the dance community alike, with Jenna Dewan writing, "Prayers and love for you both !!!"

DWTS' Peta Murgatroyd also commented, writing, "Omg Derek. Please send her our love!!"

Newly crowned Dancing With the Stars champion, Xochitl Gomez, also weighed in, adding, "Focusing all my positivity and well wishes directly toward Hayley. She is a shining light 🤍."

It's not yet clear whether upcoming tour dates will be postponed following Erbert's hospitalization.

Hough and Erbert are newlyweds, tying the knot August 26 before kicking off their Symphony of Dance tour in September.