Amy Robach Says Marrying TJ Holmes Is 'On the Table,' Talks Spending Holidays Together

"It's this thing that I can't even explain why there's this desire, but I want to spend the rest of my life with you," Robach told Holmes, who said that he's "very sick of introducing a 50-year-old woman as my girlfriend."

It looks like Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes may have wedding bells in their future!

On Monday's episode of their iHeartRadio podcast, Amy and T.J., the couple revealed that marriage is "on the table."

"It's under consideration. We did not enter this relationship for fun or for 'Let's see what happens,'" Robach said. "We entered this relationship because we intended on spending our lives together. So whether or not we have some sort of legal, you know, I don't know, button on it."

However, the journalist noted that she and Holmes aren't in a rush to tie the knot.

"We both have two marriages under our belts and so it's not something we're racing to or rushing towards," Robach, 50, said. "But there is something, I get it, it's this thing that I can't even explain why there's this desire, but I want to spend the rest of my life with you, I can say that. It's on the table. It's on the table."

After joking about there being a "tiny box" under the Christmas tree, Holmes, 46, pointed out one reason he wants to marry Robach is because of their ages.

"I want to marry you, in part, because you're 50 and I'm 46. And I'm very sick of introducing a 50-year-old woman as my girlfriend. That just sounds stupid," he said, to which Robach replied, "Thank you for noting the age difference."

"Everybody knows that!" Holmes said. "But you're going to be 51 soon, and I'm going to be 46. When you were in high school, I was in elementary school."

Robach jokingly added, "He does this a lot. He loves to point that out," said Robach.

The couple's private romance was leaked in November 2022 while they were still married to other people. The Good Morning America stars were privately separated from their respective spouses at the time, and claim that while ABC acknowledged that they hadn't violated any company policy with their relationship, they were said to be causing a distraction and ultimately forced out of their roles.

Robach was separated from husband Andrew Shue, while Holmes was from wife Marilee Fiebig at the time the scandal broke. However, neither of them had revealed their marital status when the news of their romance came to light.

The following month, Holmes and Fiebig filed for divorce, which was finalized in October.

Meanwhile, as they mentioned on Monday's podcast, Robach and Holmes have both been married twice. In addition to their marriages to Shue and Fiebig, respectively, the pair were also previously married to Tim McIntosh and Amy Ferson.

Robach is mom to two daughters -- Ava and Annalise -- from her marriage to McIntosh. Holmes shares 10-year-old daughter Sabine with Fieberg, and daughter Brianna and son Jaiden from his marriage to Ferson.

On the latest episode of their podcast, the pair shared details about how they plan to spend the holidays together while also taking time to be with their children.

"Everyone would love a nuclear traditional family. And one divorce is hard enough trying to figure that out. Two divorces is even more complicated," Robach said, noting that there isn't a "playbook" or "handbook" for how to handle their situation. "So I think we're trying to do what our kids would like us to do. I think we've let them lead the way up until now."

"But we will spend time together," she added. "We will be together. And we don't have the exact plan in place. We're trying to figure it out. But we're both going to be here in New York and our daughters are going to be here in New York, and so we will piece it together."