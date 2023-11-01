Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Share Cheeky Relationship Update, Make Big Announcement

Getty

The former co-workers turned couple finally went Instagram official while announcing their new podcast, "Amy & TJ," dropping next month.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are being more than a little cheeky with this update.

The former GMA 3 co-anchors turned couple took to social media Tuesday to make their relationship "Instagram Official."

Sharing a new loved-up photo, the relationship update wasn't the only announcement from the couple -- they also revealed they're starting a podcast.

Due out next month, Amy & T.J. will be available for listeners on the iHeartRadio app and "everywhere podcasts are heard."

"How's this for instagram official? #silentnomore 🎤," the couple captioned the post. "'Amy & T.J.' December 5th. Listen on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard. @amyandtjpodcast."

While it's not the first time the pair have been featured on each others Instagram, it's the first time they've publicly acknowledged their status as a couple since news of their affair broke last year.

While they remained off social media following their high-profile exit from the ABC, the duo did not shy away from showing each other love, as they vacation together and shared several PDA-packed moments around NYC.

The announcement comes just two months after their return to social media in August, with Robach and Holmes each sharing the same post ahead of the New York City marathon.

Robach kept her post short and sweet, uploading a black-and-white photo of two pairs of matching running shoes with the caption, "#nycmarathon2023 🏃🏾‍♂️🏃‍♀️."

While the TV anchor, 50, didn't tag Holmes, 46, in the photo, Holmes did share the same image on his feed, along with a similar caption.

The post also comes nearly a year after the couple's exit from the GMA 3, with ABC announcing in December that they would be removing Holmes and Robach from their positions following a thorough investigation into their relationship.

The former co-hosts were still married to other people -- Robach to actor Andrew Shue and Holmes to attorney Marilee Fiebig -- at the time. Both have since filed for divorce from their respective partners, with Robach quietly finalizing her divorce from Shue in March.

At the time, the network released a statement that read, "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."