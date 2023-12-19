Jonathan Van Ness Recalls First Anesthesia Experience After Recent Surgery

Getty

"I literally woke up early to wash and blow dry my hair in case I dropped dead on the table or something," said the Queer Eye star, who also revealed the hilarious first words he said when he woke up from surgery.

Jonathan Van Ness is opening up to his followers about this health -- all with his trademark sass and sense of humor, of course.

On Monday, the Queer Eye star shared a series of videos to his Instagram Stories, in which he revealed that he underwent surgery for an unspecified issue, assuring fans that he's "totally fine."

Van Ness, 36, also recalled his first experience going under anesthesia, including the hilarious first words he said when he woke up from surgery.

"I had to get surgery this morning. Don't worry, I'm totally fine," he began in a video before gesturing to his bandaged right hand where he had to get the "little IV thing" put in.

"Never gone under anesthesia before," Van Ness continued. "And when I came out of the surgery -- which went really good, you guys. I'm gonna be great. I'm gonna be fine ... do you guys know what I said?"

"I woke up and, I said 'Maid in Manhattan,'" he added, referring to the 2002 romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez. "I haven't thought about that movie since 2006 or whatever. And then I started sobbing."

The JVN hair founder went on to share a somewhat "morbid" thought, revealing one way he prepared for his surgery in case things went wrong.

"I literally woke up early to wash and blow dry my hair in case I dropped dead on the table or something, because I didn't want a mortician to do it," Van Ness said as he took his hair out of a ponytail, before praising his hair line's product: the JVN Complete Blowout Styling Milk.

"I love blowout milk so much. Like, look how good. Is this the hair of someone who just came out of surgery?" he continued. "They said the pain’s going to be intense tomorrow. Oh my God, but my hair looks great, so…."

The hairstylist said that since he has to "rest and do no strenuous activity for, like, literally a week," he asked his followers for some TV show recommendations.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"What are we watching, girls?" he said in the video, adding, "I need some suggestions, please!"

Meanwhile, the next day, Van Ness shared an update, posting a video of himself doing a "painkiller, coffee ... dance" on his Stories.

"What movie am I impersonating?" he asked his followers, before performing the dance. The podcast host included a question box that read: "What movie choreo is this?"

Van Ness went on do the choreography again in a follow-up video, this time with music, with the song "One in a Million" by Bosson playing in the background.

He then revealed where the dance was from in the next slide. "Miss Congeniality, of course!!!" Van Ness wrote alongside a video of social media star Julian Burzynski recreating the iconic scene from the movie.