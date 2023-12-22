Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz Issue PSA on Cheating: 'Don’t Have a F--king Affair'

Getty

Both men stepped out on their other halves on Vanderpump Rules -- and now are warning others to not follow in their footsteps.

Tom Sandoval was embroiled in the biggest celebrity cheating scandal of the year -- and now he and fellow Vanderpump Rules costars Tom Schwartz are issuing a public service announcement to other men contemplating cheating.

The two addressed affairs on the latest episode of Sandoval's Everybody Loves Tom podcast, on which Schwartz was a guest. The conversation comes after Sandoval very publicly cheated on Ariana Madix with their costar Rachel Leviss, blowing up Tom and Ariana's relationship and ushering in serious attention on all three of them from the public and tabloids.

Schwartz is no stranger to cheating either, admitting he "strayed a few times" while married to Katie Maloney.

"You should give a PSA right now," began Schwartz. "If you're unhappy in your relationship, if you feel lost or have experienced feelings for a coworker and it's starting to escalate, don't do it."

He continued: "Don’t do it. Just sit down and have that very uncomfortable conversation with your partner. Go to therapy, or just say it's over. Don't have a f–king affair."

Sandoval then opened up about his own experience cheating on his partner, explaining why he hung onto his partner despite feeling like they should break up.

"One thing that really kept me hanging on was the insecurity I had in myself. I felt like. 'Oh, my gosh, I can't lose this other person because I'll never get this,'" he said. "I had such an insecurity with myself that I felt if I let this go, it will never happen again."

Sandoval then told his listeners that they will be able to find that again with someone else -- and "banking on that is a much safer bet than staying and doing and living in that."

"You become an addict. You cling on to that fling that you had. That euphoria and that feeling you have when you;re with that person," he added, explaining how it feels to cheat.. "You start to hide from the reality of the rest of your life. And you just become lost in tha. Dude, I look back on that now and I’m like, 'Holy s--t.' And Schwartz and other people around me, they saw me and I was f–king fixated and barely present."